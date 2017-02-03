News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Luxe Link Celebrates Its Launch
A luxury, New York-based, cross-border personal shopping service is born
The Luxe Link is a luxury personal shopping service – not a re-seller of goods – and delivers to virtually anywhere in the world. Its team of Luxury Specialists find hard-to-find and rare items, and deliver them directly to clients' doorsteps.
While websites and apps seemingly allow shoppers to buy goods from "anywhere," the reality is that product availability is restricted by borders. Agreements are in place all over the world between wholesalers and merchants which prevent cross-border shopping. Other obstacles exist as well, such as online payment gateways which only accept credit cards based in the same country as the merchant; issues with logistics and delivery; slow service execution and more.
The Luxe Link overcomes all these obstacles, and enables its clients to purchase goods as if they lived stateside. "We make shopping easy. Our clients email us, contact us by WhatsApp or share an online wish list with us. Our Luxury Specialists locate all the items and provide a detailed summary of the order, including all the associated fees, our 10% service fee, an estimated FedEx shipping charge, any applicable sales taxes, and more. When the client is ready to secure their purchases, the Luxury Specialist provides a payment link, and with just a couple of clicks, the purchase is complete," explains Mr. Seow. Depending on product availability, orders can be completed in just a few days' time.
"We have clients in dozens of countries, and some of them have shopped with us from the very beginning," says Mr. Seow. "I believe it's our responsive and quick service which sets us apart, and our simple and straightforward 10% service fee."
About The Luxe Link: Located in New York City – one of the world's fashion capitals –The Luxe Link is a luxury personal shopping service. Our team of Luxury Specialists provide our clients with the best access to America's online and traditional retailers. We have a 10-year track record of procuring rare and exclusive items for our clients, who are based in Europe, Asia, Australia and Canada. We receive requests from our clients, help them purchase their hearts' desires, and deliver to their doorsteps – all within just a few days. The Luxe Link – delivering luxury, worldwide. For more: http://www.theluxelink.com/
Media Contact
Stella Suen, The Luxe Link
+1 646 396 0800
stella@theluxelink.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse