Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Digmata Signs Distribution Deal With Altavoz

 
 
AKRON, Ohio - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- One Team One Dream, LLC (OTOD) has signed a full distribution deal with Altavoz Entertainment Inc. to release Digmata's  debut release - Digmata, The Life.  As the title says it's about Digmata and the life that made this release so special for him and all of the One Team One Dream group. The first single,  with Ray Jr, is set for Feb 10th on all digital outlets and the full release to be out on April 21th 2017   "Glad to be working with Altavoz Entertainment - Taking my music from local to global" Artists/Label Owner -Digamata

The full release will be available in all digital and physical outlets with preorders being taken from retailers from Amazon.com to Wallmart.com. Altavoz, Digmata and OTOD will be using social media to ask fans where and how they're BuyingThis(TM) Digmata, The Life release.

"DigMata's sound stands on its own and the drive and conviction to being a #Local2Global artist sets the whole O.T.O.D Ohio based powerhouse group of talent up for success in the Altavoz Family and Entertainment industry as a whole."  CEO, Nelson Jacobsen

ABOUT Digmata

KeVon "Digmata" Tyler coming from Mansfield, aka Drug City, Ohio. It wasn't easy coming up in the game in the Midwest. After beating the case of trumped up charges and facing 28 years as well as losing his mentor, David (King Dave) Bronson, to street violence, Digmata switched his focus to his dream of doing music and finding a way out of the hood. With a strong family and team base and even stronger work ethic, Digmata eventually linked up with Quincy (Big Heff) Taylor. That connection led to touring over 100 cities in a year and getting love from coast to coast, putting together shows with Stalley, Ray Jr, Bone Thugs and making the crowds move with his songs and high energy performances. With a growing list of achievements Digmata knew starting his own record label One Team One Dream, LLC (OTOD) was needed to keep it going until the dream is complete;  And, OTOD and Digmata names are known worldwide as the best in the business.  http://oneteamonedreamllc.com/

About Altavoz Entertainment, Inc.

Altavoz is an independent, full service entertainment distributor offering a wide range of physical and digital distribution, marketing and payment solutions. Altavoz is widely known for being distributor of record for the highly acclaimed "Goldenheart" project from Dawn Richard. To that end, Altavoz ensures artists and producers have access to a unique array of traditional and outofthebox distribution channels and are creatively promoted so they can build their presence, make their mark, and earn a living all with a social conscience via our Help Earth Foundation. BuyingThis (TM) is a registered Trademark of Altavoz. Inc. Altavoz, Inc. is a subsidiary of Altavoz Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVOZ ) visit http://altavoz.com.

COMPANY STATEMENT

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Quincy Taylor

216- 632-0278

Media Contact
Tyra Byrd
216-206-9530
tyra@starmusicmedia.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017
