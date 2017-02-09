News By Tag
Digmata Signs Distribution Deal With Altavoz
The full release will be available in all digital and physical outlets with preorders being taken from retailers from Amazon.com to Wallmart.com. Altavoz, Digmata and OTOD will be using social media to ask fans where and how they're BuyingThis(TM)
"DigMata's sound stands on its own and the drive and conviction to being a #Local2Global artist sets the whole O.T.O.D Ohio based powerhouse group of talent up for success in the Altavoz Family and Entertainment industry as a whole." CEO, Nelson Jacobsen
ABOUT Digmata
KeVon "Digmata" Tyler coming from Mansfield, aka Drug City, Ohio. It wasn't easy coming up in the game in the Midwest. After beating the case of trumped up charges and facing 28 years as well as losing his mentor, David (King Dave) Bronson, to street violence, Digmata switched his focus to his dream of doing music and finding a way out of the hood. With a strong family and team base and even stronger work ethic, Digmata eventually linked up with Quincy (Big Heff) Taylor. That connection led to touring over 100 cities in a year and getting love from coast to coast, putting together shows with Stalley, Ray Jr, Bone Thugs and making the crowds move with his songs and high energy performances. With a growing list of achievements Digmata knew starting his own record label One Team One Dream, LLC (OTOD) was needed to keep it going until the dream is complete; And, OTOD and Digmata names are known worldwide as the best in the business. http://oneteamonedreamllc.com/
About Altavoz Entertainment, Inc.
Altavoz is an independent, full service entertainment distributor offering a wide range of physical and digital distribution, marketing and payment solutions. Altavoz is widely known for being distributor of record for the highly acclaimed "Goldenheart"
