KRAVIS CENTER Announces Performance by TREVOR NOAH, Host of The Daily Show, on June 3
TREVOR NOAH
Host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central
June 3 at 8 pm
Tickets Go on Public Sale This Friday at 10 am
(West Palm Beach, FL – February 13, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that Trevor Noah, the popular host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, is set to perform in the Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall on Saturday, June 3 at 8 pm. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 17 at 10 am.
Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy® and Peabody® Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. This year The Daily Show has been nominated for a Writers Guild Award (Comedy/Variety Series). Noah joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in 2014 as a contributor.
It was recently announced that Noah will debut his ninth new comedy special Afraid of the Dark on Tuesday, February 21 on Netflix. The special was shot before a packed house in New York City at the Beacon Theatre on November 5, 2016. Last year, Noah debuted his one-hour stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation, on Comedy Central. Noah was the subject of David Paul Meyer's award-winning documentary film You Laugh But It's True, which tells the story of his remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa. His Showtime comedy special, Trevor Noah: African American, premiered in 2013. He was nominated for "Personality of the Year" at the 2014 and 2015 MTV Africa Music Awards and won the award in 2015. Trevor's success has also spanned to sold out shows over five continents.
Born in South Africa to a black South African mother and a white European father, Noah has hosted numerous television shows including South Africa's music, television and film awards, and two seasons of his own late night talk show, Tonight with Trevor Noah.
In November 2016, Trevor released his first book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which was an instant New York Times bestseller. Additionally, his performance on the Born a Crime audiobook was Audible's highest rated audiobook of 2016, and has remained one of the top selling titles on Audible since its release. It was also nominated for two NAACP Image Awards, one for Outstanding Literary Work by a Debut Author and another for Outstanding Literary Work in the Biography/Auto-
How to Get Tickets to Trevor Noah:
Tickets start at $39.50 and a pre-sale to Kravis Center donors is now available. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561-651-4320 or visit www.kravis.org/
Tickets go on public sale this Friday, February 17 at 10 am. They are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
