Michael Rosenberg Named President of Atlanta-Based Paran Homes
Southeast Home Builder Adds Seasoned Industry Veteran to Leadership Team; Company Poised for Growth in 2017
Rosenberg's impressive resume includes builders such as Ashton Woods – where he served as Director of Sales & Marketing, Winmark Homes – as VP of Sales & Marketing, Rocklyn Homes – which he helped launch as Senior VP, and Acadia Homes – as Vice President of Operations and Chief Operations Officer. When Acadia Homes was acquired by national home builder, Taylor Morrison, in early 2016, he took on the role of their Atlanta Division President. His award-winning history includes a J.D. Power Award for Customer Satisfaction, a slew of OBIE Awards from the Sales & Marketing Council of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and a "Nationals" Award for Best Design Center from the National Association of Home Builders, as well as several awards for customer service excellence from GuildQuality and 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty®.
"When I first met with Paran Homes' CEO, Whit Marshall, it was clear that we are on the same page regarding what a home builder should be and how best to serve home buyers in the Southeast," explained Rosenberg. "Joining the Paran team presents me with a unique opportunity to help take this company to the next level. In addition to the fact that prospects abound for growth in Atlanta's hot housing market, I'm excited to be involved with two other healthy Southern markets – Raleigh and Nashville."
Rosenberg believes his years of experience with a variety of organizations – from small local builders to national brands – paired with his ability to evaluate what works and what doesn't will make him an asset to Paran. He feels that his knowledge from the years surrounding the economic downturn of 2008 will also prove invaluable, as he learned how to look at every dollar and run a lean, but effective team when necessary. In his capacity as President of Paran Homes, Rosenberg hopes to grow the company's sense of "team" for a more unified organization in order to elevate the level of professionalism and customer satisfaction to new heights.
"With so much consolidation in this market and the industry as a whole, it's rewarding to work with a small regional home builder," said Rosenberg. "We can make key decisions at the local level and move forward at a more rapid pace. I have no doubt that 2017 will hold amazing things for this company. We cross over a variety of price points, areas and markets, so we have a great opportunity to really make our mark in the South."
Rosenberg and his team will be busy. Three new communities are planned for the first quarter of 2017 alone, with three more projected throughout the remainder of the year – two of which mark exciting active adult concepts.
"We are very proud to add a leader of Michael's caliber to our team," said Whit Marshall, CEO of Paran Homes. "Not only does he share our vision of pairing value with craftsmanship and customer service excellence, he has a proven track record of taking young homebuilding companies to the next level. We know where we want to go, and he knows how to help us get there. He's joining us at an exciting and promising time of growth for our company. The future looks bright for Paran Homes and – most importantly – for our homeowners and future homebuyers."
About Paran Homes: Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Metro Atlanta, Paran Homes boasts beautifully crafted homes and imaginative communities in some of the Southeast's hottest housing markets. With a presence throughout Metro Atlanta, as well as Raleigh, NC and Nashville, TN, Paran Homes seeks to build houses of uncompromised quality while delivering a stellar customer service experience – from the first community visit to closing. To match the needs and wishes of today's home buyers, the placement of Paran Homes communities is based on access to great schools, major thoroughfares/
