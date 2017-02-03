News By Tag
Blog Author Honored With Peerless Rockville Wagman Award
Peerless Rockville recognized Jeanne Gartner, the author of the blog, Reed Brothers Dodge History 1915 - 2012, with the 2016 Arthur M. Wagman Award for Historic Preservation Communication
The full citation for the award reads:
"Peerless Rockville recognizes Jeanne Gartner for launching the website and blog on the history of Reed Brothers Dodge. Jeanne is the granddaughter of Lewis Reed, who along with his brother Edgar, founded Reed Brothers Dodge. The dealership was established in 1915, less than one year after the first Dodge Model-30 rolled off the assembly line for $785. A family-owned business that endured two World Wars and the Great Depression, the local dealership paralleled the American Automobile Industry. Reed Brothers provided "wheels" to many Rockville families for most of the Twentieth century. The website continues to provide a century of knowledge and detailed information extending beyond the automobile. It serves as a vehicle of late Modern History, from the later stages of the Industrial and Machine Ages, the Great World Wars, Post Modernism and into the Age of Information and Multimedia".
More than talking about cars, dealership, and business, the blog brings history alive. "Reed Brothers Dodge History 1915-2012", which can be found at https://reedbrothersdodgehistory.wordpress.com/
Peerless Rockville, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Rockville's heritage, honored several other organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Rockville's historic and/or architectural character.
