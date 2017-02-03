 
News By Tag
* Reed Brothers Dodge History
* Reed Brothers Dodge
* Oldest Dodge Dealer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rockville
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Blog Author Honored With Peerless Rockville Wagman Award

Peerless Rockville recognized Jeanne Gartner, the author of the blog, Reed Brothers Dodge History 1915 - 2012, with the 2016 Arthur M. Wagman Award for Historic Preservation Communication
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Reed Brothers Dodge History
* Reed Brothers Dodge
* Oldest Dodge Dealer

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Rockville - Maryland - US

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- This distinguished honor recognizes outstanding achievement by writers, educators, historians, visual and performing artists, and members of the press and broadcast media whose work has heightened public awareness of Rockville's architectural and cultural heritage, growth and development. Instituted in 2001, the award is named for Arthur M. Wagman, a founder of Peerless Rockville and its attorney for the first thirty years. The award was presented on Friday, November 18 at Glenview Mansion, one of Rockville's most beautiful historic properties.

The full citation for the award reads:

"Peerless Rockville recognizes Jeanne Gartner for launching the website and blog on the history of Reed Brothers Dodge. Jeanne is the granddaughter of Lewis Reed, who along with his brother Edgar, founded Reed Brothers Dodge. The dealership was established in 1915, less than one year after the first Dodge Model-30 rolled off the assembly line for $785. A family-owned business that endured two World Wars and the Great Depression, the local dealership paralleled the American Automobile Industry. Reed Brothers provided "wheels" to many Rockville families for most of the Twentieth century. The website continues to provide a century of knowledge and detailed information extending beyond the automobile. It serves as a vehicle of late Modern History, from the later stages of the Industrial and Machine Ages, the Great World Wars, Post Modernism and into the Age of Information and Multimedia".

More than talking about cars, dealership, and business, the blog brings history alive. "Reed Brothers Dodge History 1915-2012", which can be found at https://reedbrothersdodgehistory.wordpress.com/ is an informative resource that highlights an historic timeline that showcases their company's history, how Reed Brothers Dodge came into being, and how the company overcame the inevitable changes and challenges throughout almost a decade of being in business.

Peerless Rockville, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Rockville's heritage, honored several other organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Rockville's historic and/or architectural character.

Contact
Jeanne Gartner, Co-Owner
RBI Properties, LLC
***@verizon.net
End
Source:RBI Properties, LLC
Email:***@verizon.net Email Verified
Tags:Reed Brothers Dodge History, Reed Brothers Dodge, Oldest Dodge Dealer
Industry:Automotive
Location:Rockville - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reed Brothers Automotive News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share