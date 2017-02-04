 
Singer/songwriter/pianist Akie Bermiss To Join Lake Street Dive's Upcoming National Concert Tour

 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Music protégé and cutting-edge solo songwriter/singer/pianist Akie Bermiss has been snagged by popular indie multi-genre band Lake Street Dive to play keyboards and provide backing vocals on their forthcoming national concert tour in support of their latest CD, "Side Pony." The 25-city tour is being kicked off in Boston on February 16th at the New England Conservatory which is celebrating its 150th Anniversary this year and is also where the band members initially met.

Over the past half a dozen years, Bermiss has become a visible contributor to the fertile Brooklyn music scene as a musician, songwriter or featured vocalist with a collective of upstart groups such as; FutureSoul band Aabaraki, the Screaming Headless Torsos, Miri Ben-Ari (the Hip Hop Violinist) and Rap sensation Soul Khan. He also birthed the Akie Bermiss Trio, independently released his first self-titled solo EP (via Rockwood Records in 2014) and continues to mine a loyal fan base performing frequently at cutting edge venues like Rockwood Music Hall, The Falcon, BAM Cafe and The Apollo Cafe, among others.

The Lake Street Dive quartet features lead singer Rachael Price, Mike "McDuck Olson (trumpet, guitar), Bridget Kearney (acoustic upright bass) and Mike Calabrese (drums). The tour will be highlighted by dates on; 2/20 at Levon Helm's Barn in Woodstock, NY, 2/21 at Music Hall in Williamsburg, NY (which sold out in minutes) 3/3-4 at First Ave in Minneapolis (location of the street where band derived its name), 3/10 at Boulder Theater in Boulder, 3/18 at the Fox Theater in Oakland and will culminate on 3/21 at Ace in Los Angeles.

For more information go to:
http://www.akiebermissmusic.com
http://www.lakestreetdive.com

