News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Plans Underway for Australia's High Speed Rail and Smart City Future
CLARA, a privately funded $200 billion, 35-year plan that relies on financing through value capture, proposes the building of two new cities in Victoria as well as a further six in NSW developed over three decades. These smart cities will be characterised by sustainability and innovation that is expected to reduce the environmental pressures and outputs of a typical city.
It is believed that the eight cities would deliver high passenger numbers for the high speed rail network and unlock significant financial benefits to the Australian economy of inland city development.
These regionally based, compact and sustainable cities would accommodate between 250,000 and 400,000 people, connected by an advanced high speed rail. The High Speed Rail (HSR) network would run between Sydney and Melbourne via Canberra. The plan necessitates the construction of new rail stations in each of the eight proposed smart cities as well as the development of High Speed Rail platforms for Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.
Fast-rail networks have been discussed as an option Australia-wide for near on half a century and would dramatically alter the geography and composition of our cities. A fast connecting rail system could significantly reduce urban density and overcrowded conditions in major metropolitan areas whilst contributing to regional development and infrastructure.
While high speed rail networks dominate Europe and Asia, they have yet to penetrate Australian shores. A high speed rail network future would additionally see more interconnection between inland and coastal regions, faster commute times, the alleviation of road traffic congestion and less reliance on aviation. According to the CLARA plan, the envisioned infrastructure's design focus is on both liveability and connectivity, made possible through smart connected networks and built-up urban spaces.
Potentially beginning within the next five years, phase one of the plan would see Melbourne linked to the Greater Shepparton Region with a $13bn high speed rail into northern Victoria and the development of two new partner cities in the region over 30 years.
CLARA Chairman and founder Nick Cleary will appear at the 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference to discuss the proposal and how it addresses key issues across the country including overcrowding in major Australian cities.
The 8th Annual Queensland Transport Infrastructure Conference (http://www.qldconference.com.au/
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events in the areas of infrastructure, major projects, sustainability, technology & architecture. For almost 10 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronised in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
Contact
Expotrade
***@expotrade.net.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse