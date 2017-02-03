 
New Dog Portrait Studio & Pet Art Gallery Space Officially Opens Doors in Baltimor

The Puptrait Studio opens a new location in Hampden, providing additional production space for their pet photography efforts, as well as gallery space to feature more artists.
 
BALTIMORE - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Puptrait Studio is proud to announce the official opening of their new Baltimore, Maryland location.

The new production and gallery space is located on Falls Road in Hampden, one of Baltimore's more colorful and creative neighborhoods. Gallery art sales is a new addition to the Puptrait Studio, which in the past focused primarily on dog portrait photography, and looks to expand Puptrait's portrait commission offerings into a variety of new mediums by other artists beyond photography, including painting, sculpture and illustration, mediums which the studio believes will provide better support to clients seeking in memoriam portrait commissions posthumously.

Founder J.B. Shepard when asked about the expansion, "While featuring other artists is new for us, it's very much in step with our mission. For us it has never been about the photos. Photography was simply one method we used to help us reach our goals of helping people celebrate our relationships with dogs and bridge better interspecies communication. Opening the door to artists proficient in other mediums and paving the way for dog friendly events, is only going to help us meet those goals. Needless to say, we are really excited about putting this new space to use."

Artists interested in displaying work within the Puptrait Studio gallery must be available to accept paid client commissions in the medium they are submitting and are encouraged to submit art or portfolios for consideration to curator@puptrait.com or visit http://puptrait.com

JB Shepard
