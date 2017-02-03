 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Appliances Connection Launches their President's Day Sale

The company is boasting some of their lowest prices of the New Year thus far in this currently ongoing sale.
 
 
Save up to 65% on select kitchen appliances, laundry appliances, and furniture!
Save up to 65% on select kitchen appliances, laundry appliances, and furniture!
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Appliances Connection has launched their annual President's Day Sale. The promotion offers customers up to 65% off on select appliances and appliance packages. The sale includes kitchen packages, laundry pairs, and discounts of individual appliances and home furnishing goods. The sale is going on now and will end on February 28th.

Customers can expect to save an average of 40% on most major appliance categories, such as freezers, wall ovens, washers, microwaves, and ranges. Kitchen packages from major brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Amana, Frigidaire, Electrolux, and Maytag, are of sale for up to $1,500 dollars off. Other discounts include $500 off on select dryers, dishwashers, and cooktops, and $1,000 off on select refrigerator models. Some of our great deal include a Thermador Package featuring the formidable 60" Thermador Pro Grand Range and two free dishwashers (https://www.appliancesconnection.com/thermador-prd606rcsgkit4.html); a complete 5-piece Viking Kitchen Appliances package under $10,000 (https://www.appliancesconnection.com/viking-rvgc33615bssk...); and an LG Laundry Pair Set consisting of Washer, Dryer, Pedestal and Sidekick Washer Pedestal set at around $3,000 (https://www.appliancesconnection.com/lg-wm8100hvaedpedspa...)!


Appliances Connection is an authorized dealer of one of the largest collections of brands on the market. Therefore, customers are guaranteed to find the best deals on their favorite appliances at the event. Additionally, we have a price match promise that contributes to our extremely low prices. If the other listing meets our price guarantee's guidelines, then we will match or beat that price. A list of the products, prices and more information can be found on our President's Day Sale Page (https://www.appliancesconnection.com/presidents-day-sale.html).


Appliances Connection Is a major retailer of appliances and home furnishing goods online. Additionally, our partnership with Scavolini allows us to provide a full-service kitchen remodeling experience for our customers.

