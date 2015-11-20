News By Tag
Krisi Rossi O'Donnell Honored with Chicago Business Journal's 'Women of Influence' Award
LaSalle Network Chief Recruiting Officer Recognized for Achievement in Business
The "Women of Influence" award recognizes business leaders who have a proven track record of success, focus on innovation, and a commitment to mentoring and giving back to their community.
"I'm humbled to be honored alongside this group of successful women," said Kris Rossi O'Donnell, chief recruiting officer at LaSalle Network. "I'm extremely appreciative of the mentors I've had throughout my career and hope to be able to do the same for other women."
The total list of 33 honorees spanned across a variety of industries, including health care, legal, real estate and professional services. The winners also play an active role in mentoring other women and giving back to the Chicago community through their volunteer and nonprofit work.
O'Donnell has been with LaSalle Network for over 11 years, starting her career as an office assistant, climbing the ranks to the C-suite, earning 10 promotions along the way. Throughout her tenure, O'Donnell has helped influence each of the company's groups and has single handedly shaped LaSalle's internal and external recruiting strategies. This has enabled LaSalle Network employees to provide clients top talent to meet their needs. O'Donnell's vision and strategy for LaSalle Network's recruiting process has allowed the company to achieve high sustained growth year over year, while also creating the opportunity for the company to move into new markets. In 2016, she was nominated by LaSalle Network's CEO and selected to complete Crain's Leadership Academy, a highly competitive program designed for high performers.
"Krisi has worked tremendously hard throughout her career and has been crucial in developing and mentoring our team," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network. "She has been instrumental to our growth, and I couldn't be more proud."
The 2017 winners will be profiled by the Chicago Business Journal and can be viewed by clicking here (http://www.bizjournals.com/
For more information on LaSalle Network, please visit lasallenetwork.com or contact Anna Niesen at 312-517-7023 or aniesen@lasallenetwork.com.
About LaSalle Network
LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, marketing, supply chain, technology, sales and executive search. Since its inception, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-
About Chicago Business Journal
As part of the Business Journals, Chicago Business Journal provides comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective. Online, readers will find the latest breaking business news, updated throughout the day, some of this week's top stories from the Chicago Business Journal and other popular features from the print edition.
