PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert, Friday, February 17, 2017

-- PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert, Friday, February 17, 2017PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter)Bulletin Board StocksThe ten most active stocks trading with high volume and above $0.01 per share on the OTCBB exchange, as listed at PennyPicks.com, end of day for Friday, February 17, 2017 are:Orbital Tracking Corp (TRKK): Last: 0.025, Change: 8.70%, Volume: 336.03kAlmost Never Films (HLWD): Last: 0.044, Change: 15.79%, Volume: 214.91kCanarc Resource Corp (CRCUF): Last: 0.072, Change: 8.76%, Volume: 183.40kCocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP): Last: 0.305, Change: -4.69%, Volume: 181.76kDigital Development Partners (DGDM): Last: 0.041, Change: -5.53%, Volume: 106.76kPropel Media Inc (PROM) Last: 0.0225, Change: 8.59%, Volume: 87.84kGuided Therapeutics Inc (GTHP) Last: 0.64, Change: 4.92%, Volume: 87.00kRegen BioPharma Inc (RGBP) Last:0.05, Change: -2.91%, Volume: 62.25k3Pea International Inc (TPNL): Last: 0.41, Change: 7.89%, Volume: 62.23kCanadian Zinc Corp (CZICF) Last: 0.221794, Change: -3.40%, Volume: 59.64kView the most active list, message boards, stock market chat room and more at http://PennyPicks.com . Subscribe for free to the Penny Picks Newsletter and receive timely stock profiles before the market opens.About http://PennyPicks.com:Since 1998, the original PennyPicks.com has provided message forums for penny stock investors and traders to talk about penny stocks. With several main sections; Stock forums, stock newsletter and overall penny stock content, Penny Picks is a go to resource for traders wanting to engage and learn about the risks and rewards of trading penny stocks.