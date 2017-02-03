 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Ground-breaking Reality Show Helps Individuals 'Reverse' Attitude About Living with Diabetes

 
 
MIAMI - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Celebrity Chef Charles Mattocks has made a name for himself as a bestselling author, award-winning Producer and Director as well as an advocate for awareness about Diabetes. In 2017 he is taking his commitment to change lives to another level as the host of the ground-breaking reality show called REVERSED.

As a diabetic himself, Mattocks—through his production company H.A.L.O. Films—created REVERSED as a way of being to following the life's of individuals effected by diabetes, and there struggle to change their diet, exercise, mentality, and control to reverse their mindset about the disease.  "REVERSED is about changing the behavior of those with diabetes," he says, realizing that behavior is what's the issue for many, leading to heart disease and other health issues. He wants those who are seen on the show as well as the viewing audience to know that poorly controlled diabetes leads affects their whole lives.

With over 380 million worldwide plagued with diabetes, 35 million in America alone, Mattocks releases that the disease is a pandemic that is affecting the lives of individuals of all ages.  He hopes to use his public platform that has been spotlighted around the world on CNN, Dr Oz, The Today Show and other platforms to fulfill his global mission to save not only his life, but also millions with diabetes.

The reality show is only part of the message that will be spotlighted through REVERSED. Mattocks is creating a one-stop shop for information to help those living with diabetes as well as launching a publication that will become a resource to use along the diabetic journey.

For more information visit http://www.reversedyourhealth.com/ and sign up for updates on the show and the other work being done to help educate and empower individuals affected by this disease. Questions about the movement that is Reversed can be directed to Charles Mattocks at charles@charlesmattocks.com.

Cyrus Webb
cawebb4@juno.com
Source:Charles Mattocks Productions
