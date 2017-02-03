News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ground-breaking Reality Show Helps Individuals 'Reverse' Attitude About Living with Diabetes
As a diabetic himself, Mattocks—through his production company H.A.L.O. Films—created REVERSED as a way of being to following the life's of individuals effected by diabetes, and there struggle to change their diet, exercise, mentality, and control to reverse their mindset about the disease. "REVERSED is about changing the behavior of those with diabetes," he says, realizing that behavior is what's the issue for many, leading to heart disease and other health issues. He wants those who are seen on the show as well as the viewing audience to know that poorly controlled diabetes leads affects their whole lives.
With over 380 million worldwide plagued with diabetes, 35 million in America alone, Mattocks releases that the disease is a pandemic that is affecting the lives of individuals of all ages. He hopes to use his public platform that has been spotlighted around the world on CNN, Dr Oz, The Today Show and other platforms to fulfill his global mission to save not only his life, but also millions with diabetes.
The reality show is only part of the message that will be spotlighted through REVERSED. Mattocks is creating a one-stop shop for information to help those living with diabetes as well as launching a publication that will become a resource to use along the diabetic journey.
For more information visit http://www.reversedyourhealth.com/
Contact
Cyrus Webb
cawebb4@juno.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse