US Dating Trend Report goes live
ELITESINGLES DIGITAL DATING BOOTCAMP GOES LIVE Bootcamp and trend report to empower American singles
The data, included in the company's inaugural dating trend report
The report unveils further insights from EliteSingles' latest research. Key stats include:
• 80% of men are still happy to pick up the tab on a first date, however nearly half of women happy to split the tab
• 30% of us claim checking a cellphone during a first date is one of the biggest deal breakers
• 82% of Americans do not know what to say on a first date
• 83% of Americans believe that wearing a good outfit makes a positive first impression
• 60% of us would be put off if a date wore an outfit that was too revealing
• 8 out of 10 guys would be put off by too much make-up
• 42% of American men would like a passionate kiss on a first date that is going well, whereas women prefer to wait until three or even four dates in
• 66% of women would be put off by PDA
In response to these figures, EliteSingles has joined forces with five dating experts to create a completely free digital dating bootcamp, which aims to equip daters with a digital armory of coaching tips and practical advice to improve their chances of finding love.
The #itsadate campaign website (http://www.elitesingles.com/
Videos, look books and giveaways will be available courtesy of the world's first dating photography company Hey Saturday (http://www.heysaturday.co/
Visitors to the campaign site will have a chance to win 1:1 coaching sessions with the respective experts. Depending on the daily theme, visitors will be able to win a photo shoot in New York to take the perfect profile picture, go on a shopping spree to find a stunning new outfit, or get 1:1 advice on dating etiquette, body language and the art of conversation from our dating experts.
The full #itsadate report and all expert videos are now available at www.elitesingles.com/
Join the conversation using #itsadate on Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/
