February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


US Dating Trend Report goes live

ELITESINGLES DIGITAL DATING BOOTCAMP GOES LIVE Bootcamp and trend report to empower American singles www.elitesingles.com/itsadate
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* Relationship
* Valentines

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Projects

NEW YORK - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- According to EliteSingles (https://www.elitesingles.com/)' latest survey into U.S. dating habits, 55% of Americans would describe dating in their city as "impossible." Almost a quarter (24%) labelled it "terrifying." In fact, only 12% find it "exciting."

The data, included in the company's inaugural dating trend report (https://mashpr.box.com/v/EliteSinglesDatingTrendReport), reveals over a third of Americans have admitted they don't enjoy a first date. For the two thirds who enjoy it, 82% don't know what to talk about and one fifth admit to being extremely nervous beforehand.

The report unveils further insights from EliteSingles' latest research. Key stats include:

80% of men are still happy to pick up the tab on a first date, however nearly half of women happy to split the tab
30% of us claim checking a cellphone during a first date is one of the biggest deal breakers
82% of Americans do not know what to say on a first date
83% of Americans believe that wearing a good outfit makes a positive first impression
60% of us would be put off if a date wore an outfit that was too revealing
8 out of 10 guys would be put off by too much make-up
42% of American men would like a passionate kiss on a first date that is going well, whereas women prefer to wait until three or even four dates in
66% of women would be put off by PDA

In response to these figures, EliteSingles has joined forces with five dating experts to create a completely free digital dating bootcamp, which aims to equip daters with a digital armory of coaching tips and practical advice to improve their chances of finding love.

The #itsadate campaign website (http://www.elitesingles.com/itsadate) will host free video classes by acclaimed experts. The digital dating bootcamp will cover key topics for those looking to regain their dating confidence: profile perfection, the art of conversation, dressing to impress, dating etiquette, body language and the first kiss.

Videos, look books and giveaways will be available courtesy of the world's first dating photography company Hey Saturday (http://www.heysaturday.co/), dating experts Hilary Silver (http://hilarysilver.com/), Jacqueline Whitmore (http://www.etiquetteexpert.com/) and Kimberly Seltzer (http://seltzerstyle.com/), and the fashion experts at Fountainof30.com.

Visitors to the campaign site will have a chance to win 1:1 coaching sessions with the respective experts. Depending on the daily theme, visitors will be able to win a photo shoot in New York to take the perfect profile picture, go on a shopping spree to find a stunning new outfit, or get 1:1 advice on dating etiquette, body language and the art of conversation from our dating experts.

The full #itsadate report and all expert videos are now available at www.elitesingles.com/itsadate.  The full report can be downloaded here. (https://mashpr.box.com/v/EliteSinglesDatingTrendReport)

Join the conversation using #itsadate on Twitter (https://www.twitter.com/elitesingles), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/elitesinglesus) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/elitesingles_dating).

