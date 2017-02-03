 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

E-ZOIL Names Marx Group Agency of Record for Marketing and Public Relations

 
 
E-ZOIL-Marx Group-CMYK
E-ZOIL-Marx Group-CMYK
 
TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- E-ZOIL, manufacturer of performance-enhancing fuel additives and cleaning solutions, has named Marx Group as its agency of record for marketing and public relations (PR). Marx Group will assist E-ZOIL with marketing and branding strategies, messaging and ad creative, media planning and placement, trade show support, PR writing and distribution and represent the company to trade and consumer media.

"With extensive experience and knowledge of the automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket, we are excited to partner with Marx Group to help expose our products to even more buyers, especially in the diesel engine segment where our fuel additives are heavily utilized," said E-ZOIL vice president Christopher Miller. "With their experience in creating strong marketing campaigns and public relations programs, we look forward to growing our brand awareness and sales."

Based in San Rafael, California, and with an office in Detroit, Marx Group is a full-service research, strategy and marketing communications agency highly focused in the automotive, performance and trucking industries, offering a diverse range of services tailored to fit client needs. Marx Group delivers strategic marketing campaigns to drive sales, increase market share and grow its client's business.

With more than three decades of experience, E-ZOIL is a family owned manufacturer of specialty chemicals for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil market segments. E-ZOIL has established relationships with leading North American buying groups and associations, including VIPAR Heavy Duty, HDA Truck Pride, Power Heavy Duty and ADS (Association of Diesel Specialists). The company also partners with many OE truck dealerships across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on E-ZOIL, phone 716-213-0106 or visit www.ezoil.com. For more information on Marx Group, phone 415-453-0844 or visit www.marxgrp.com.

         # # # #

Image attached:


About E-ZOIL
Founded in 1980 with headquarters near Buffalo, New York, E-ZOIL manufactures a complete line of performance-enhancing fuel additives and cleaning solutions for fleet owners, owner-operators and consumers to protect their gas and diesel vehicles and equipment. E-ZOIL specializes in highly-concentrated formulas developed by the company's in-house chemists and backed by over three decades of expertise. E-ZOIL products improve vehicle power and mileage, reduce costly breakdowns and downtime, assist with preventive maintenance and enhance and protect vehicle appearance. For more information, visit www.ezoil.com.

For further product information, contact:
Christopher Miller, Vice President
E-ZOIL Products, Inc.
716-213-0106
cmiller@ezoil.com

For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722


http://www.ezoil.com
gmccoy@marxgrp.com

Contact
Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
Source:E-ZOIL
Email:***@marxgrp.com Email Verified
