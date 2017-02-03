News By Tag
E-ZOIL Names Marx Group Agency of Record for Marketing and Public Relations
"With extensive experience and knowledge of the automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarket, we are excited to partner with Marx Group to help expose our products to even more buyers, especially in the diesel engine segment where our fuel additives are heavily utilized," said E-ZOIL vice president Christopher Miller. "With their experience in creating strong marketing campaigns and public relations programs, we look forward to growing our brand awareness and sales."
Based in San Rafael, California, and with an office in Detroit, Marx Group is a full-service research, strategy and marketing communications agency highly focused in the automotive, performance and trucking industries, offering a diverse range of services tailored to fit client needs. Marx Group delivers strategic marketing campaigns to drive sales, increase market share and grow its client's business.
With more than three decades of experience, E-ZOIL is a family owned manufacturer of specialty chemicals for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil market segments. E-ZOIL has established relationships with leading North American buying groups and associations, including VIPAR Heavy Duty, HDA Truck Pride, Power Heavy Duty and ADS (Association of Diesel Specialists)
For more information on E-ZOIL, phone 716-213-0106 or visit www.ezoil.com. For more information on Marx Group, phone 415-453-0844 or visit www.marxgrp.com.
About E-ZOIL
Founded in 1980 with headquarters near Buffalo, New York, E-ZOIL manufactures a complete line of performance-
For further product information, contact:
Christopher Miller, Vice President
E-ZOIL Products, Inc.
716-213-0106
cmiller@ezoil.com
For further PR information, contact:
Gary McCoy, Public Relations Director
Marx Group
847-372-0722
http://www.ezoil.com
gmccoy@marxgrp.com
Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
