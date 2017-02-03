 
Industry News





Cinchapi Founder and CEO is the Featured Guest on the Cynical Developer Podcast

Cinchapi's Jeff Nelson discusses the Cinchapi Data Platform and the open source Concourse Database with Cynical Developer Podcast Host, James Studdart
 
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Cinchapi Founder and CEO, Jeff Nelson, was the guest on episode eleven of the developer-focused Cynical Developer podcast. Hosted by UK-based developer, James Studdart, the nearly 45 minute conversation highlights the inspiration behind the Cinchapi Data Platform (CDP), the foundational technologies which comprise the CDP, while also touching upon use cases for the platform.

Over the course of the podcast, Nelson and Studdart discuss how the Cinchapi Data Platform combines human and machine intelligence with a natural language interface in order to make data conversational. The platform's foundational Concourse Database (http://concoursedb.com) works with the CDP's real-time extract, transform, and load (ETL) pipeline to connect, stream, and store data regardless of schema. This includes IoT (Internet of Things) and other decentralized real-time data sources.

While it is obstinately a data management and development platform, the CDP is also ideal for data scientists and analysts looking to quickly explore decentralized or disparate data in search of otherwise hidden relationships or anomalies. The platform includes a powerful data visualization engine to make it easy to convey how an aspect of one dataset is related to another in a wholly different data source.

To listen to the Cynical Developer podcast directly, or to download a copy for later review, please visit http://cynicaldeveloper.com/podcast/11/. The Podcast is also available via the iTunes store and Google Play, among other distributions mechanisms.

About Cinchapi, Inc.

Atlanta-based Cinchapi is transforming how data scientists, analysts, and developers explore and work with data. The Cinchapi Data Platform (CDP) and its Ask, See, and Act workflow was purpose-built to simplify data preparation, exploration, and development. Its natural language interface combined with machine learning and a visualization engine make working with data conversational, efficient, and intuitive. Imposing no schema requirements, the CDP streams, comprehends, and stores definitive data generated in real-time by IoT devices as well as conventional, legacy, and proprietary databases. Learn more about the Cinchapi Data Platform and its #AskSeeAct workflow at https://Cinchapi.com/

About The Cynical Developer Podcast

The Cynical Developer Podcast aims to help you to improve your development knowledge and career, through explaining the latest and greatest in development technology and providing you with what you need to succeed as a developer. Covering Desktop, web and mobile development, mainly around the .Net Stack but often looking into other software and frameworks. Learn more at http://CynicalDeveloper.com

Contact
Bill Sengstacken
***@cinchapi.com
