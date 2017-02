Casting Director Caroline Liem Appears At Images Agency Saturday February 11th in St Louis

End

--is a casting director based in Los Angeles. For the past 18 years she has cast studio features, independent films, television series and pilots forand. Before there was Glee, there was Popular, the first show she worked on alongside Ryan Murphy. Many wonderful casting experiences followed, where Caroline worked with prominent producers and directors, including Lauren Shuler Donner, David Goyer, Jon Turteltaub and Bryan Singer, as well as withcasting department, overseeing such projects as "and. She served as head of casting for the award-winning late night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and added video games,and, to her varied and eclectic work. Additional credits includeandPart of a casting director's job is to uncover the truth of an actor's work and elevate their potential. To that end, Caroline's joy and "give back" is her highly acclaimed film/TV audition technique and text analysis classes, which have been taught throughout the United States, internationally in Russia, privately, as well as group classes and universities, including The Juilliard School, Tisch, Columbia College, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Pace University, where she is a Professor.Caroline is a Backstage Expert contributing writer, and one of Backstage's must follow casting directors on Twitter. She graduated with an MFA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a BA from UCLA, and is a member of the Casting Society of America and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.