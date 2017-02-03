News By Tag
Casting Director Caroline Liem Appears At Images Agency Saturday February 11th in St Louis
Part of a casting director's job is to uncover the truth of an actor's work and elevate their potential. To that end, Caroline's joy and "give back" is her highly acclaimed film/TV audition technique and text analysis classes, which have been taught throughout the United States, internationally in Russia, privately, as well as group classes and universities, including The Juilliard School, Tisch, Columbia College, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Pace University, where she is a Professor.
Caroline is a Backstage Expert contributing writer, and one of Backstage's must follow casting directors on Twitter. She graduated with an MFA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a BA from UCLA, and is a member of the Casting Society of America and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Images Agency Models & Actors is the top premier agency for St Louis are children, teens, adults and babies. We help our clients in the St Louis area gain access to Hollywood agents while gaining knowledge on how to be a model or actor.
Images Agency is located at 711 Old Frontenac Square in St Louis, just north of highway 64/40 at the Lindbergh exit. For more information, contact Images Agency at 314-372-0500, or at http://www.imagesagency.com
