Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Casting Director Caroline Liem Appears At Images Agency Saturday February 11th in St Louis

 
 
Listed Under

ST. LOUIS - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Caroline Liem is a casting director based in Los Angeles. For the past 18 years she has cast studio features, independent films, television series and pilots for Paramount, Twentieth Century Fox, Disney Studios, Sony, Warner Bros, Nick Jr, ABC, CBS, NBC, The CW and Fox. Before there was Glee, there was Popular, the first show she worked on alongside Ryan Murphy. Many wonderful casting experiences followed, where Caroline worked with prominent producers and directors, including Lauren Shuler Donner, David Goyer, Jon Turteltaub and Bryan Singer, as well as with Disney Studios' casting department, overseeing such projects as "Gone In Sixty Seconds", "Pearl Harbor," and "Gangs of New York". She served as head of casting for the award-winning late night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and added video games, Assassin's Creed III and Far Cry, to her varied and eclectic work. Additional credits include X-Men 2 and Blade Trinity.

Part of a casting director's job is to uncover the truth of an actor's work and elevate their potential. To that end, Caroline's joy and "give back" is her highly acclaimed film/TV audition technique and text analysis classes, which have been taught throughout the United States, internationally in Russia, privately, as well as group classes and universities, including The Juilliard School, Tisch, Columbia College, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Pace University, where she is a Professor.

Caroline is a Backstage Expert contributing writer, and one of Backstage's must follow casting directors on Twitter. She graduated with an MFA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a BA from UCLA, and is a member of the Casting Society of America and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Images Agency Models & Actors is the top premier agency for St Louis are children, teens, adults and babies.  We help our clients in the St Louis area gain access to Hollywood agents while gaining knowledge on how to be a model or actor.

Images Agency is located at 711 Old Frontenac Square in St Louis, just north of highway 64/40 at the Lindbergh exit.  For more information, contact Images Agency at 314-372-0500, or at http://www.imagesagency.com
