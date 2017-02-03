News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council to host 32nd Annual Business Expo March 30-31
Under the theme "The Pathway to Business Success," the conference will focus on innovation, partnership, opportunities, globalization, preparation and diversity. The Business Expo will bring together a unique cross-section of minority entrepreneurs, large corporations and government agencies in a series of workshops and networking events to create business opportunities and discuss industry trends.
"The event is designed to ensure minority businesses at all stages of development are positioned for greater success and to provide corporations and government agencies with information about supplier diversity," said Beatrice Louissaint, president and CEO of FSMSDC.
Guest speaker Firoz Lalji, chairman, president and CEO of Zones, will highlight the Business Expo Luncheon. Lalji has provided the vision and leadership necessary to transform Zones into a global IT solutions provider and award-winning business enterprise with more than $5 billion in sales.
The 32nd Annual Business Expo is an ideal opportunity for minority entrepreneurs to present their products and services to purchasing agents from government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Exhibitors and sponsors include: The Walt Disney Company, Florida Blue, Duke Energy, Jackson Health System, Florida Power & Light Company, JM Family Enterprises, Broward College, Office Depot, NBCUniversal, Orlando Health, Comcast, MasTec, SDI International Corp., American Medical Depot, Paramount Solutions, AT&T, American Airlines and Enterprise Holdings.
Business Expo workshops will focus on:
· Innovation in Business
· Accessing Capital to Grow Your Business
· Cybersecurity
· Doing Business in Global Markets
· Doing Business in the Entertainment and Sports Industries
· Doing Business with Federal, State and Local Government
· The Secret to Business Success
Participants can register to attend the Expo at http://www.fsmsdc.org/
The Annual Business Expo includes a Youth Entrepreneurs workshop. More than 100 students from local schools are expected to participate.
The Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council (FSMSDC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing access and growth for minority businesses in Florida. The organization's goal is to increase purchasing from minority businesses by government entities and corporations, while increasing the operating capacity of minority businesses through hands-on business assistance, training and access to technology and capital resources. Founded in 1975 in Southern Florida (formerly named the Southern Florida Minority Supplier Development Council – SFMSDC) and expanded to cover all of Florida in 2017, the FSMSDC is one of 23 regional councils affiliated with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The FSMSDC acts as a liaison between corporate America and certified Minority Business Enterprises in the state of Florida. Visit us at www.fsmsdc.org.
Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld, Group Account Director
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
305-372-1234
mlichtenheld@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse