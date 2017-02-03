 
Industry News





Nason Yeager Announces New Shareholders

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Nason, Yeager, Gerson, White & Lioce, P.A. ("Nason Yeager") is pleased to announce the following recent promotions within the firm:

•Brian S. Bernstein has been named an equity shareholder of Nason Yeager. Mr. Bernstein practices in Nason Yeager's Securities and Corporate practice groups, with a focus on advising clients on SEC public company reporting compliance, private placements offerings and investments, the federal and state securities regulations, general corporate law and various complex business transactions.

•Alan L. Goodman has been named an equity shareholder of Nason Yeager.  Mr. Goodman heads Nason Yeager's commercial and employment litigation practice group in its Boca Raton, Florida office. For 25 years, Mr. Goodman has practiced in the areas of complex commercial and employment litigation, representing individuals, businesses and institutions involved in an array of matters including fraud and misrepresentation, dissolution or business breakups, shareholder/partnership disputes, professional liability and employment litigation.

•Azlina Goldstein-Siegel has been named a non-equity shareholder of Nason Yeager. Ms. Goldstein-Siegel concentrates her practice in the area of local government law. She uses her broad range of knowledge and extensive experience in local governmental law to represent public and private sector clients in matters that include complex civil and commercial litigation, complex real property transactions and litigation, environmental and permitting issues, utilities, eminent domain, matters involving special assessment districts and numerous other areas of the law. Ms. Siegel recently served, through the Firm as the Interim City Attorney for the City of Port St. Lucie and now serves as special counsel for the City of Port St. Lucie in matters that involve public works, engineering and utilities, and the Port St. Lucie Community Redevelopment Agency.

•Thomas F. Mullin has been named a non-equity shareholder of Nason Yeager. Mr. Mullin practices in Nason Yeager's Administrative and Governmental and Environmental and Land Use practice groups.  Mr. Mullin presently services, through Nason Yeager, as the Planning & Zoning Board attorney for the City of Port St. Lucie, Florida. Mr. Mullin represents property owners and developers before various governmental boards including county and city commissions, planning and zoning boards, and code enforcement boards. Mr. Mullin also represents public and private sector clients seeking approvals from the water management districts, Florida DEP, US EPA, and US Army Corps of Engineers.


Founded in 1960, Nason Yeager has served businesses and individuals by being a law firm focused on problem solving and strategic client representation. Nason Yeager is recognized by Martindale-Hubbell with an AV rating, the highest quality rating conferred by this nationally-recognized agency, and has also been recognized as one of the Top Law Firms in the United States. Nason Yeager is a multi-service law firm with offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and Boca Raton, Florida, and provides legal service throughout the state of Florida and the United States to individuals, as well as local governments and public and private entities.  For more information visit www.nasonyeager.com, call (561) 686-3307.

Source:Elly Hagen Marketing & PR
Email:***@ellyhagen.com Email Verified
Tags:Nason Yeager, Boca Raton Attorney, Palm Beach attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
