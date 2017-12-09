 
News By Tag
* Variety Nights
* North Coast Rep
* Hey Im Tha mama
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Solana Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Hey! I'm Tha Mama Starring Spanky Wilson & Angela Teek at North Coast Rep

 
 
Angela & Spanky
Angela & Spanky
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Variety Nights
North Coast Rep
Hey Im Tha mama

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Solana Beach - California - US

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Two generations of musical styles come to North Coast Repertory Theatre for a vivacious, cabaret-style Variety Night show!  HEY! I'M THA MAMA showcases the vocal talents from top of the charts, jazz singer Spanky Wilson and her daughter, Angela Teek.The show is both charming and powerful as they tell their individual and overlapping stories while performing top chart songs like Spanky's 1stbig hit "Last Day of Summer".

Spanky Wilson is a veteran jazz singer, who has toured with the Duke Ellington Orchestra and appeared frequently on TV variety shows in the 1960's and 70's. She brings her unique charm to the theatre as she sings with a constant feeling of emotion and sensitivity. The cohesiveness of her group has been applauded by many of the greatest names of Jazz.

Her daughter, Angela Teek is known for her TV show win as Top Female Vocalist on Star Search and is a truly multi-talented entertainer.  She has an outgoing charm and a vibrant stage personality, full of Broadway flair.

This lively mother/daughter musical journey comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre for two nights, February 27th and 28th 2017, at 7:30pm.

Tickets for this show are $35 and are available by phone: 858-481-1055 or online at www.northcoastrep.org. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach.

ABOUT NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE:

North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35thseason, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.

Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Source:
Email:***@northcoastrep.org Email Verified
Tags:Variety Nights, North Coast Rep, Hey Im Tha mama
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Solana Beach - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
North Coast Repertory Theatre PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share