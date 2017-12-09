Hey! I'm Tha Mama Starring Spanky Wilson & Angela Teek at North Coast Rep

Angela & Spanky

-- Two generations of musical styles come to North Coast Repertory Theatre for a vivacious, cabaret-style Variety Night show!showcases the vocal talents from top of the charts, jazz singer Spanky Wilson and her daughter, Angela Teek.The show is both charming and powerful as they tell their individual and overlapping stories while performing top chart songs like Spanky's 1big hit "Last Day of SummerSpanky Wilson is a veteran jazz singer, who has toured with the Duke Ellington Orchestra and appeared frequently on TV variety shows in the 1960's and 70's. She brings her unique charm to the theatre as she sings with a constant feeling of emotion and sensitivity. The cohesiveness of her group has been applauded by many of the greatest names of Jazz.Her daughter, Angela Teek is known for her TV show win asonand is a truly multi-talented entertainer. She has an outgoing charm and a vibrant stage personality, full of Broadway flair.This lively mother/daughter musical journey comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre for two nights, February 27and 282017, at 7:30pm.Tickets for this show are $35 and are available by phone: 858-481-1055 or online at www.northcoastrep.org. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach.North Coast Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35thseason, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.