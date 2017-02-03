Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Kings Bowl America - Doral as a Gold Member

Kings Bowl America - Doral

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Kings Bowl America - Doral as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Kings Bowl America - Doral will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Kings Bowl America was established in 2002 in the heart of Boston's Back Bay inspired to merge genuine food, creative cocktails, and social gaming to create the ultimate entertainment experience.Since, they've expanded across the country with each Kings Bowl location bringing this inspiration to life with upscale, retro-inspired décor and best-in-industry service. At Kings you can expect an unparalleled social scene for all occasions; be it a family outing, a date night hotspot, a corporate event or the best place in town to connect with friends.They're in the business of making great memories and they hope to do just that for you and your group!The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.rmorris@kingsbowlamerica.com