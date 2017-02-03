Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes HSBC Bank USA NA as a Gold Member

HSBC Bank USA NA

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes HSBC Bank USA NA as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as HSBC Bank USA NA will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. They serve more than 45 million customers through four global businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking. Their network covers 71 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America.With around 4,400 offices worldwide, we aim to be where the growth is, connecting customers to opportunities, enabling businesses to thrive and economies to prosper, and ultimately helping people to fulfil their hopes and realise their ambitions.Listed on the London, Hong Kong, New York, Paris and Bermuda stock exchanges, shares in HSBC Holdings plc are held by about 213,000 shareholders in 133 countries and territories.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.luis.quintero@us.hsbc.com