The Bluffs at Jamerson by O'Dwyer Homes Now 50% Sold Out. Lassiter High School District
The Bluffs at Jamerson features three sided brick, stone and siding, or shake with four to five bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths and built on a slab or a full basement. Looking for a master on the main? O'Dwyer Homes offers several home plans with master on main and some with guest rooms on the main. The interior features showcase timeless elegance, such as extensive trim packages which include two piece crown molding in the living room, family room, dining room, foyer and upstairs hallway. The formal dining rooms feature beautiful detailing with coffered ceilings, wainscoting and elegant trim. The kitchen is every entertainers dream with gorgeous 42" cabinets, granite counter tops and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. The Master Suites are luxurious and spacious with sitting area, trey ceiling and spa-like bath with large dual vanity, huge walk-in shower, garden tube with his & hers walk-in closets.
O'Dwyer Homes is an Energy Star Certified Builder. Energy Star Certified [by a third party] new homes are designed and built to standards well above most other homes on the market today, delivering energy efficient savings of up to 30 percent when compared to typical new homes.
Stop by or call Kim Mandas or Gloria Merrill at 678-403-2299 to reserve your new home or visit http://www.ODwyerhomes.com or you can reach Kim Mandas directly at 678-327-7221 or Gloria Merrill directly at 770-364-1048 today!
