After a two year vetting process, Beech-Nut agree with the industry analysts and finds AFS TPM to be the best choice for its new trade planning system. AFS Services Team Shines with a smooth and timely implementation.

Media Contact

Ian Faith, Global Marketing,

AFS Technologies

602-424-8732

***@afsi.com Ian Faith, Global Marketing,AFS Technologies602-424-8732

End

-- AFS Technologies, a leading global provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies, is proud to announce that the Beech-Nut, nutrition company has chosen AFS as the solution provider for its new trade management solution.The Beech-Nut project officially kicked off in May, 2016. As the AFS services team worked with Beech-Nut and reviewed their short and long term goals for managing TPM and functional gaps, they quickly identified that TPM V3 would be a better fit for their business requirements. Their sister company, Signature Brands, currently utilizes the V3 application and utilizes the same SAP server as Beech-Nut which also enabled a smoother integration cycle."After a thorough two year vetting process, Beech-Nut found AFS to be the best choice for implementing our new trade plan management system and process." Noted Bob Little, Director of Sales Planning and Development at Beech-Nut. "AFS worked closely with the Beech-Nut project team from beginning through go-live to ensure that our organization was set up for success. Their incredibly knowledgeable team helped us build the system from the ground up resolving issues along the way to anticipate and avoid post implementation pitfalls. Trade Pro is an incredibly flexible, scalable and intuitive platform that has exceeded our expectations. Our organization has already begun to identify spending improvement opportunities and we look forward to working with AFS and the Trade Pro system to fully realize the potential that this powerful tool represents."Pam Kiess, Senior Project Manager at AFS reports that "Feedback has been very positive and the team have started to enter Q12017 promotional plans. We have had several Executive Steering Committee calls and the Beechnut Executive Sponsors continue to say that this was, and that our team have done an excellent job in all areas because of their expertise and knowledge in the space. They trust in the fact that we have guided and positioned them well for their future growth and feel the solution will provide them great benefits."The AFS implementation process and methodology achieved the go-live on time and on budget! AFSsolution.At Beech-Nut, our mission is to help every Mom and Dad share the lifelong joy of Real Food with their babies. Our goal is to ensure our retail partners recognize Beech-Nut as the only brand bringing and keeping Mom in the aisle by bringing her alternatives made from real food and nothing else. Beech-Nut, owned by Swiss branded-food manufacturer Hero, offers more than 150 baby and toddler food products in the U.S. market.AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30 year history, AFS serves more than 1,300 customers of all sizes in over 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.