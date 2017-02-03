News By Tag
Trevor McFadden, DOJ's New Deputy Assistant Attorney General to Keynote at ACI FCPA NY Conference
Widely regarded as the quintessential event in New York, this conference marks one of the few acclaimed networking and benchmarking opportunities of the year. The advanced, sophisticated agenda includes a meaningful discussion of complex FCPA challenges, as well as "big picture", strategic and interrelated issues.
Co-Chaired by executives from KKR and News Corp, the expert speaker faculty also includes decision-makers from Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Johnson Controls, HSBC, Transocean, Wells Fargo and Guardian Life Insurance. Senior New York-based prosecutors are also confirmed for the program:
• Lisa Zornberg, Chief of the Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York
• James P. Loonam, Deputy Chief, Business and Securities Fraud Section, United States Attorney's Office, E.D.N.Y.
Given popular demand, this event is expected to sell out. Interested participants can obtain further details and register by visiting http://www.FCPAconference.com/
