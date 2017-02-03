 
Industry News





Battling Back Against Antibiotic Resistance

Nile's Project Had a Voice in Washington Carole and Ty Moss attended the Presidential Advisory Committee Meeting (PACCARB) for Combating Antibiotic Resistance Bacteria (CARB) in Washington DC.
 
 
D.C., Wash. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Carole and Ty Moss, Founders of Nile's Project (http://www.nilesproject.com/), a public awareness and educational organization dedicated to preventing unnecessary deaths from hospital-acquired infections and sepsis, attended the Presidential Advisory Committee Meeting (PACCARB) for Combating Antibiotic Resistance Bacteria (CARB) in Washington DC. on January 25th. They had their voices heard for all to hear after a very long journey.

In a mini victory, after more than a year of many patient safety activist requesting this committee to focus on preventing antibiotic resistant infections in hospitals the committee will include infection prevention on the agenda. Carole and Ty spoke on the recent report of hospital acquired infections from Nile's Law that has just come out and shows a constant increase. After careful analysis, they have uncovered the reason why and gave the public the facts that no one else is talking about. .

For the 6 years that this data has been gathered and shared with the public, over 100,000 people have contracted these preventable hospital acquired infections in California that cause death and life changing harm and millions of dollars are paid by insurance companies to the hospitals that are causing this harm.

"We knew that collecting this hospital acquired infection data would be something people could act on and save lives, it was not until April of 2016 did we learn that the department simply reported the data as a process without action, Carole said. This is a process that needed change."

Niles's Project (http://www.nilesproject.com/) was formed nine years ago when Ty and Carole Moss unexpectedly lost their 15-year-old son, Nile, to Sepsis that began with the an infection from the bacteria MRSA that Nile contracted as an outpatient at a top Children's hospital in Orange County California. MRSA is one of the preventable antibiotic resistant bacteria's that more than 700,000 patients contract every year in hospitals, in the US from unclean facilities, surfaces and unclean devices. Up until this day and going forward, Carole and Ty are doing everything they can to make sure this doesn't happen to you!

About Nile's Project

Nile's Project has been responsible for the adoption of Nile's Law in California, which mandates that hospitals publicly report incidences of hospital-acquired infections. Nile's Project has also produced free music concerts where detailed patient safety information was provided to hundreds of families, and participated in numerous health fairs where thousands of individuals were made aware of practical ways to prevent deadly infections.

Nile's Project has represented consumers of healthcare through the Consumers Union/Consumer Reports national team of patient advocates. This year, Nile's Project, Alliance for Safety Awareness for Patience headed by Alicia Cole are focusing on environmental cleaning adoption in healthcare. Nile's Project is now working with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) sharing the lessons learned over the past 10 years with the national QIN-QIO network, which supports beneficiaries, providers, and healthcare workers to improve patient safety with a series of educational talks and interactive discussions on safe healthcare practices and procedures. The Foundation is also one of 120 White House partners working in partnership with the CDC to educate the public on the global threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

For more information visit: www.nilesproject.com

**Ty and Carole Moss are available for interviews and speaking engagements**

Tony Cutillo
***@mediaproductions.tv
Email:***@mediaproductions.tv
