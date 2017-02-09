Donald Wayne King Ready To Hit The Billboard Jazz Charts

Donald Wayne King

Contact

Spate Media

***@spatemag.com Spate Media

End

-- Donald Wayne King has been uploading bass videos online for the past year. He has garnered the attention of Bass Musician magazine and major music producers. He even teamed up with his brothers company Spate Media to help promote his new music. He has released at least 7 EP's and his music is heard all over the world. He has been building his fan base online and his next goal is to hit the Billboard Charts. "My new goal is to tour the world and make jazz Billboard hits. I love playing the bass and I want to share that love with my fans around the world". His latest single "For You" is currently being played on jazz radio stations. Stay up to date with everything new from Donald Wayne King by visiting his website.http://www.donaldkingmusic.comAbout Donald Wayne KingDonald Wayne King is a bass player from New York. He has built a solid fan base online by uploading videos of him playing the bass. He covers some of your favorite music as well as original songs. He has been featured on social media platforms like Bass musician magazine. He has also been offered to work with some of the biggest music producers in the world.