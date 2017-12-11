 
Business Leader Michelle Maldonado Begins Term as President of Northern Virginia Conscious Busine

 
 
BRISTOW, Va. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Michelle Maldonado, founding member of the Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance (NOVACBA), has started her third term as president of the board of directors. NOVACBA is a non-profit organization formed by a group of business professionals to promote conscious business practices and their potential for helping the local business community to thrive.

"Service as a co-founding board member aligns with my passion to help industry leaders integrate conscious business and mindful leadership practices to create organizations that are built on higher purpose, resiliency and sustainably high performance," said Maldonado.

Maldonado is president and founder of consulting firm Lucenscia. She applies her unique blend of more than 20 years of legal, business and operations experience to help colleagues, leaders and their teams evolve organizational systems and develop leadership programs that integrate conscious business principles.

A Northern Virginia resident, Maldonado is a graduate of The George Washington University Law School and Barnard College at Columbia University. Among her professional recognitions she was named 2016 Top Corporate Leader by HR.com and Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women. She has been published in Leadership Excellence, Training and Chief Learning Officer magazines. She is one of only 100 Search Inside Yourself Certified Teachers® in the world, providing mindfulness training to Fortune 500 companies and other organizations in the U.S. and abroad.

For more information, visit http://novacba.org and https://www.lucenscia.com/

Contact
Jill Kurtz
***@novacba.org
