One-Stop Shop for Your Hands and Feet

-- Piede Foot Spa, located onsite The Kansas Foot Center in Wichita, announced today the addition of manicures to its pedicure services.The manicure experience starts with filing, trimming and buffing of the nails, along with a hand and arm massage. The session ends with an application of Dr.'s Remedy, a non-toxic nail polish. Gentleman can enjoy a "manly-cure"without the nail polish. Shellac or acrylic will not be offered at this time.Cleanliness and the client's health remain top priority at Piede, therefore, manicure equipment is medically sterilized after every client.By offering manicures on top of pedicures, clients are able to indulge in the full Piede experience for both their hands and feet, " says Southima, Certified Medical Nail Technician, "I want others to feel beautiful and safe knowing their nails are pampered in a medically sterile environment with the convenience of a one-stop shop!"The Kansas Foot Center is dedicated to providing personalized foot care strategies for every patient by identifying, managing and addressing specific podiatric challenges. With locations in Wichita, Newton and Emporia, services range from common foot disorders, an onsite foot spa, nail care and surgical procedures. For more information, call (316) 283-4330 or visit www.kansasfootcenter.com