Cat Entertainment Services Powers Fox Sports Broadcast of the Big Game

Contact

Sue Miller

***@ringpower.com Sue Miller

End

-- Sunday's Big Game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is one for the record books. More than 111.3 million tuned in to the Fox Sports broadcast to witness the Patriots' incredible comeback against the Falcons.While fans watched sports history being made live on TV, Cat Entertainment Services was working hard behind the scenes to ensure no loss of power would interrupt the action. Onsite at NRG stadium, 16 CES technicians manned 8,600 kW of generator power, 1,300 kVA of UPS-supported power, and more than seven miles of cable.To learn more about how the CES team made it all happen seamlessly, visit http://www.sportsvideo.org/2017/02/05/live-from-super-bowl-li-cat-entertainment-power-plan-offers-diversity/About Cat Entertainment ServicesCat® Entertainment Services (CES) provides rental power generation and rental temperature control equipment for sports and special events, music festivals, concert tours, film, video and broadcast productions around the world. In addition to state-of-the-art rental equipment, CES professionals integrate planning, custom installation, on-site operation and technical support For more information, visit http://www.es- cat.com