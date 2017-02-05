News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cat Entertainment Services Powers Fox Sports Broadcast of the Big Game
While fans watched sports history being made live on TV, Cat Entertainment Services was working hard behind the scenes to ensure no loss of power would interrupt the action. Onsite at NRG stadium, 16 CES technicians manned 8,600 kW of generator power, 1,300 kVA of UPS-supported power, and more than seven miles of cable.
To learn more about how the CES team made it all happen seamlessly, visit http://www.sportsvideo.org/
About Cat Entertainment Services
Cat® Entertainment Services (CES) provides rental power generation and rental temperature control equipment for sports and special events, music festivals, concert tours, film, video and broadcast productions around the world. In addition to state-of-the-
Contact
Sue Miller
***@ringpower.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse