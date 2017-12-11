Join The Division 15 Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians for 75th Anniversary and Irish Culture Day

LAOH Irish Cultural Day 2017

-- Join in all the fun as the ladies ancient order of Hibernians kicks off the month of March with a fantastic Irish Culture Day.The event will be Sunday, March 5, 2017 12pm-4pm in the St Mel's Church Basement located at 26-15 154th Street Flushing, NY.The day will be filled with live music by Alice Smyth and Donnie Carroll.Irish Dancing from the Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dance.There will be food, Irish soda bread, Irish goods and crafts and so much more.We are still seeking vendors for this event. Please contact Bridget O'Brien if you are interested or have any questions. 917-733-3617About the Ladies AOHThank you for your interest in viewing the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc. website. By viewing the content of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc website you will learn who we are, what we do, and how you may become a supporter of the LAOH through membership, donations, and prayer support. The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc. is an Irish Catholic Woman's Organization.The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc was first organized as an Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America in 1894 with the women's organization being authorized to form its own governing structure, subject to the approval of the men officers of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America. The men's organization is commonly referenced as the AOH, while the ladies' organization was first referenced as the LAAOH and is now known as the LAOH. The women of the LAOH and the men of the AOH worked both collaboratively and independently on projects and events for nearly 110 years adhering to the final authority of the men's organization.The Ladies Auxiliary of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America (LAAOH), after some study, completed the legal process to incorporate as a separate entity from the AOH. The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc was incorporated in New York in 2004 as a separate legal organization with its own governance structure wholly separate from the governance structure of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America.Today, the LAOH and the AOH continue their strong collaborative working relationship with each organization working to carry out its mission to uphold and defend the teachings of the Catholic Church, to aid and support the Irish people as they strive for a united, and peaceful independent Ireland, and to foster and perpetuate the history, culture, and traditions of the Irish people. Both LAOH and AOH members strive to meet their mission through living their motto of Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity in their daily living.