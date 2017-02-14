News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Media Advisory: High-Powered South Florida Panel Discusses "Women in Politics"
Association for Women in Communications SFL and Florida Atlantic University Host Panel Discussion: "Women in Politics"
The panel discussion is being co -sponsored by the Association for Women in Communications South Florida (AWCSF) and Florida Atlantic University's 3 co-sponsoring departments, Political Science, SCMS< and Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies. The event is being held on the FAU campus. It is a free and open to the public. Ilene Prusher, an international journalist and FAU lecturer, will moderate the panel discussion which will include:
*U.S. Congresswoman Lois J. Frankel (21st District of Florida)
*West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio,
*Constance Scott, FAU Director, Local Relations and
EVENT: Panel discussion "Women and Politics"
DATE/TIME: Tuesday February 21st, 2017 - 3:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. (doors open at 3:25).
LOCATION: Business Building, Lecture Hall KH 102, FAU - 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton 33431
PARKING: Will be available in Lot 7
About the Association for Women in Communications South Florida:
The Association for Women in Communications South Florida connects communicators in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties by facilitating its members' integration into the business matrix of South Florida and promoting their personal and professional advancement. The National Association for Women in Communications was formed in 1909 celebrating over 100 years of accelerating women communicators' careers in 2017. For more information, visit www.womcom.org and www.awcsouthflorida.org
About Florida Atlantic University:
Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six-county service region in southeast Florida. FAU's world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, The Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of three signature themes – marine and coastal issues, biotechnology and contemporary societal challenges – which provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU's existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.
Contact
Agata Ren
***@awcsouthflorida.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse