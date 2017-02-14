 
News By Tag
* Florida Atlantic University
* Women in Communications SFL
* Awcsf
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


Media Advisory: High-Powered South Florida Panel Discusses "Women in Politics"

Association for Women in Communications SFL and Florida Atlantic University Host Panel Discussion: "Women in Politics"
 
 
Women in Politics hosted by AWCSF and FAU Boca Raton
Women in Politics hosted by AWCSF and FAU Boca Raton
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Florida Atlantic University
* Women in Communications SFL
* Awcsf

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Boca Raton - Florida - US

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- A high-powered panel of women engaged in South Florida politics will discuss issues related to the topic of "Women in Politics" at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Tuesday February 21. The panel discussion aims to inspire young women, as well as women of all ages, to consider a career in politics or related fields to make a difference in our community. Panelists will discuss personal success stories, challenges, and share their advice on overcoming adversity in the political world.

The panel discussion is being co -sponsored by the Association for Women in Communications South Florida (AWCSF) and Florida Atlantic University's 3 co-sponsoring departments, Political Science, SCMS< and Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies. The event is being held on the FAU campus. It is a free and open to the public.  Ilene Prusher, an international journalist and FAU lecturer, will moderate the panel discussion which will include:

*U.S. Congresswoman Lois J. Frankel (21st District of Florida)

*West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio,

*Constance Scott, FAU Director, Local Relations and

EVENT: Panel discussion "Women and Politics"
DATE/TIME:  Tuesday February 21st, 2017 - 3:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. (doors open at 3:25).
LOCATION: Business Building, Lecture Hall KH 102, FAU - 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton 33431
PARKING: Will be available in Lot 7

About the Association for Women in Communications South Florida:
The Association for Women in Communications South Florida connects communicators in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties by facilitating its members' integration into the business matrix of South Florida and promoting their personal and professional advancement. The National Association for Women in Communications was formed in 1909 celebrating over 100 years of accelerating women communicators' careers in 2017. For more information, visit www.womcom.org and www.awcsouthflorida.org

About Florida Atlantic University:
Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six-county service region in southeast Florida. FAU's world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, The Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of three signature themes – marine and coastal issues, biotechnology and contemporary societal challenges – which provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU's existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.

Contact
Agata Ren
***@awcsouthflorida.org
End
Source:Association for Women in Communications South FL
Email:***@awcsouthflorida.org Email Verified
Tags:Florida Atlantic University, Women in Communications SFL, Awcsf
Industry:Education
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
kNOw-AGING, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share