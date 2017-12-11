News By Tag
Cimcor, Inc. partners with Hawaiian firm to resell CimTrak solution
The Waipahu-based MethodIT will provide Cimcor's flagship software product CimTrak (https://www.cimcor.com/
Brian Ito, president of MethodIT, commented on the recent partnership. "We wanted to offer our clients CimTrak because of its industry-leading innovations as well as its ability to secure and ensure the continuous compliance of a wide range of IT assets. We have numerous clients who need to meet various regulations such as HIPAA and PCI-DSS. CimTrak is the perfect tool," says Ito.
About MethodIT
MethodIT provides industrial-strength IT services to Hawaii's businesses. Services include networking, security, backup and disaster recovery, proactive support, as well as professional and cloud services. For more information, visit http://methodit-
About Cimcor, Inc.
Founded in 1997, and an industry leader in developing innovative security, integrity and compliance software solutions, Cimcor is on the front lines of global corporate, government and military initiatives to protect critical IT infrastructure and has consistently brought IT integrity innovations to market. Cimcor's flagship software product, CimTrak, helps organizations monitor and protect a wide range of physical, virtual, and cloud-based IT assets in real-time with leading-edge file integrity monitoring capabilities, and provides organizations with deep situational awareness. This awareness, including who is making changes, what is being changed, when changes are occurring, and how changes are being made, coupled with the ability to take instant action upon detection of change, gives organizations assurance their IT assets are always in a secure and compliant state.
CimTrak is certified to Common Criteria EAL Level 4 +, Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 Level 2 compliant; it is on the Army Approved Products List and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Unified Capabilities Approved Products List (UC-APL). For more information or a free evaluation, visit: http://www.cimcor.com
Media Contact
Jacqueline von Ogden
Director, Marketing/Communications
2196143987
***@cimcor.com
