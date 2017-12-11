 
News By Tag
* Under 30
* Orthodox
* Christianity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Religion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


The Orthodox Christian Network Debuts First Annual 30 Under 30 Intiative

The Orthodox Christian Network is excited to announce its first annual 30 under 30 campaign
 
 
title
title
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Under 30
* Orthodox
* Christianity

Industry:
* Religion

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is excited to welcome it's First Annual 30 under 30 initiative; where members are asked to nominate emerging Orthodox leaders, from within their own communities in North America. The event recognizes 30 emerging leaders under the age of 30 who demonstrate impacting personally and/or professionally through their exceptional leadership in North America.

The initiative—spearheaded by Managing Director Eleni Alexiou, under the direction of OCN's Board of Directors—aligns the mission of OCN, outreach and operations in an effort to develop, demonstrate and encourage Orthodox young adults throughout North America and the international community to build on their existing efforts.

"30 under 30 is an opportunity to show support for and invest in this next generation of trailblazers," says Eleni. "We want to hear from young entrepreneurs and leaders that exemplify Christian Values in their lives and the lives that they touch. This group of adults are changing the way of our Orthodox Christian future."

The initiative draws on Orthodox leadership in the fields of medicine, nutrition, science, public policy, social science, humanities, arts and law, among other.

The initiative aims to

·         Identify best practices and share widely young adults in the nation and the world

·         Use the power of community to help individuals and communities access Orthodox media in a modern world, develop resources for youth to aspire towards

• Increase young adult engagement in Orthodoxy and Programming

The Orthodox Christian Network (http://www.myocn.net/) (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America, (http://www.assemblyofbishops.org/) originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity throughout North America.

For more information on The Orthodox Christian Network 30 under 30 initiative, please visit: http://myocn.net/30-under-30-initiative/

For commentary, interview requests, or further details pertaining to OCN, please contact:

Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations

954-522-5667 | Mallory.kasapakis@myocn.net

ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK:

Orthodox Christian Network is a non-profit Orthodox organization that was commissioned to comfort, inspire, and inform Orthodox Christians and seekers around the world using media ministry. For many years OCN followed the growth in the media and technology world offering the latest in communicating the gospel through radio programs both land based and on line, podcasts, blogs, video and social media.  The numbers of individuals interacting with the OCN now are amongst the highest in the area of faith based media ministry outreaches. They are also the only Orthodox non-profit telecommunicating work force, with satellite offices in DC, Boston and Florida. Their mission is to strengthen Orthodox Christian communities and to share the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media: radio, the Internet, podcasts, DVDs, television and more. They wish to inspire the Orthodox everywhere, nurture children in the faith, welcome back those who have lapsed and with the joyful, Christ-centered message of the Church, reach out to invite and lovingly welcome all those outside of the Orthodox Christian family.

Contact
Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations
***@myocn.net
End
Source:Orthodox Christian Network
Email:***@myocn.net
Posted By:***@myocn.net Email Verified
Tags:Under 30, Orthodox, Christianity
Industry:Religion
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share