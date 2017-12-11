 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Rotary Club Vocational Scholarship Application Period: OPEN

The Arlington Heights Rotary Club, as a member of Rotary District 6440, is pleased to announce the application period of their annual Vocational Scholarship program for applicants preparing for careers that require less than a four year degree.
 
 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Arlington Heights Rotary Club, as a member of Rotary District 6440, is pleased to announce the application period of their annual Vocational Scholarship program. With the objective of providing educational opportunities for men and women throughout District 6440, who are preparing for careers that require less than a four year degree. Scholarship funds are marked for provision of a successful and productive environment towards pursuit of Associates Degrees, Diploma or Certificate programs.

There are 11 scholarships targeted for the application period ending April 7th. Rewards will be given to full-time students enrolled in vocational degree or certificate programs at accredited schools. The award is to be used for tuition only, not fees, including books, tools, supplies and travel expenses. Each club is allowed to submit two applicants with 5 awardees selected for non-profit educational institutions.

With a duration of one only one year, the student awardees must claim funds in the school year they are won.

To be eligible for the program, an applicant must be:

·         A High School Graduate, GED, or non-traditional student re-entering a vocational program

·         Sponsored by a Rotary District 6440 (http://rotary6440.org/clubsmap/) Club

·         Accepted at a school of designation

·         Permanent residence in District 6440

All applications must be sent to the Rotary District 6440 Vocational Scholarship Committee by April 7th, 2017. Interview and selection results will be made available to the sponsoring club vocational chair and published on the District Website (http://rotary6440.org/).

To learn more about the program as well as to download application materials, please visit the Arlington Heights Rotary Club's (http://www.arlingtonheightsrotary.org/) website.

Source:Rotary District 6440
