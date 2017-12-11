 
CBS4's Ed Greene to emcee 13th annual Zonta Trivia Night

The April 8 fundraiser features cash prizes for trivia winners
 
 
Ed Greene
Ed Greene
 
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Excitement is building for the 13th Annual Trivia Night presented by Zonta Douglas County on April 8. Ed Greene, CBS4's weather and news anchor, will again be the emcee for the fundraiser.

Zonta Douglas County hosts Trivia Night to raise funds for local and regional nonprofits and for a lucky student heading off to college. Teams of six adults compete in eight rounds of mind-bending trivia for cash prizes that range from $300 to $900 for the top three winning teams. A decadent dessert bar, beverages, door prizes, and opportunities to win great silent and live auction items also are included with team registration.

During the past 12 years, Zonta Douglas County has donated more than $85,000 to local charities, and gave more than $12,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors. Members also donated more than 900 hours of time to local nonprofits last year alone.

"We're delighted to have Ed back to emcee our event," says Rhonda Bolich-Lampo, Trivia Chair. "Our players enjoy him and the special touches he brings to our event. Our event is over half-full for teams so we encourage interested players to sign up soon."

Greene is the senior member of Denver's working media and has been a Denver TV Newscaster for nearly 40 years. He is a prominent figure at many local functions. "I feel a responsibility to give back," he says. "The community has been good to me and in return, I donate my time so that local non-profit organizations can raise money and awareness for good causes."

The annual Trivia event takes places at Kirk Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and team registration is open until March 25 at www.zontadouglascounty.org.

Sponsorships (ranging from $500 to $3,000) are available for Trivia Night and sponsors to date include: Bank of the West; Douglas County Living; Flying Horse Catering/Pegasus Restaurant; Hoff and Leigh; K1 Roofing and Restoration; La Bella Vita Restaurant; Marcus and Millichap; Party Pro DJs; Parker Lifestyle magazine; Karla Painter, Realtor with Porchlight Real Estate Group; and the Castle Rock UPS Store. For more information, call Sue Nissen at 303-204-2452.

ABOUT ZONTA

Founded in 2003, Zonta Douglas County is part of Zonta International, a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide.  The group meets the first Monday evening of every month at La Dolce Vita Restaurant in Castle Pines. Nearly 33,000 members belong to more than 1,200 Zonta clubs in 67 countries and geographic areas.  For more information visit www.zontadouglascounty.org.

