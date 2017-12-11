News By Tag
Tene Nicole Welcomes Rising Star London Arrington To Its Roster Of Stellar Clients
At the tender age of nine years old this Cleveland, OH native is making a mark for herself in show business
London is proving she is more than an actress, with natural talents of a model and singer, she also understands the importance of giving back. In August of 2016 London had the pleasure to walk for Macy's Department Store in support of people with autoimmune diseases. The opportunity was not only rewarding allowing London to walk the runway but she was the opening act for the two-day show allowing her to show off her talented vocals.
Up next for this bright rising star is her upcoming role as "School Girl" on Netflix original series Mindhunters. Also, recently named the Brand Ambassador of David Ford Optical Kids wear, where she partnered with the brand and will be releasing her very own Eyewear Line called "LondyWear" releasing Spring 2017. In addition, to starting her very own anti-bullying campaign against kids who wear eyewear. Traveling to inner city elementary schools to discuss the importance and the effects of bulling.
