 
News By Tag
* Empire
* Celebrity
* Actress
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Tene Nicole Welcomes Rising Star London Arrington To Its Roster Of Stellar Clients

At the tender age of nine years old this Cleveland, OH native is making a mark for herself in show business
 
 
London Arrington
London Arrington
NEW YORK - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Cleveland, Ohio's very own London Arrington also known as "Londy" has begun making make a mark for herself and at the tender age of nine. Already under her acting belt includes a reoccurring role on Fox's hit show Empire as the young Loretha "Cookie" Lyon and recently a photo double role for the character Raynell in Denzel Washington's critically acclaimed film "Fences".

London is proving she is more than an actress, with natural talents of a model and singer, she also understands the importance of giving back. In August of 2016 London had the pleasure to walk for Macy's Department Store in support of people with autoimmune diseases. The opportunity was not only rewarding allowing London to walk the runway but she was the opening act for the two-day show allowing her to show off her talented vocals.

Up next for this bright rising star is her upcoming role as "School Girl" on Netflix original series Mindhunters. Also, recently named the Brand Ambassador of David Ford Optical Kids wear, where she partnered with the brand and will be releasing her very own Eyewear Line called "LondyWear" releasing Spring 2017. In addition, to starting her very own anti-bullying campaign against kids who wear eyewear. Traveling to inner city elementary schools to discuss the importance and the effects of bulling.

To gain media access or request interviews with London Arrington,
contact Nikkia McClain, Tene Nicole Marketing and Public Relations at nikkia@tenenicole.com

Media Contact
Nikkia McClain
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
6462442140
***@tenenicole.com
End
Source:London Arrington
Email:***@tenenicole.com Email Verified
Tags:Empire, Celebrity, Actress
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tene Nicole News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share