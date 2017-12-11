Barstow Village Residents in Hanover Honor Martha North of Peabody Properties

Residents present the retiring Resident Services Manager with an everlasting Christmas Tree.

-- Martha North, retiring Resident Services Manager for Peabody Properties was recently honored by the residents of Barstow Village in Hanover for her years of dedicated service with an everlasting Christmas tree.Known for her love of making the holidays special for the residents, the group decided that the everlasting Christmas tree was the perfect celebration of North's service. At the ceremony residents dedicated a plaque to North that read, "Thank you for your dedicated years of meaningful service to the community. You truly made a difference in the lives of your residents. With appreciation, gratitude and love, from your friends at Barstow Village."A resident of Duxbury, North joined Peabody Properties in 1997 as a Resident Service Coordinator at Cushing Residence in Hanover, MA. In 2004 she was promoted to Resident Service Manager also overseeing and mentoring a portfolio of site Resident Service Coordinators on the South Shore, Rhode Island and Connecticut. She also oversaw an assisted living community in Charlestown, MA, the Zelma Lacey House.Barstow Village is located on a wooded 6.6-acre parcel owned by the Town of Hanover Affordable Trust Fund. The development was created in partnership with the Planning Office for Urban Affairs and EA Fish Development. Barstow Village opened in 2012 and features 66 units of elderly housing with 77 parking spaces. It offers support services and programs for residents that promote independent living, and also offers a community room with a full kitchen for activities and entertaining, laundry facilities, an outdoor patio for socializing and community space. Barstow Village was voted Hanover's #1 choice in the retirement living residence category in 2014.Doreen Bushashia, Peabody Resident Services, Inc. President, said "During Martha's 20 year tenure at PPI she developed a successful model of supportive housing for seniors and persons with disabilities that has been replicated throughout our portfolio. This legacy of what we call "Martha magic" is the standard we use to create quality of life programs for residents within PPI managed communities."Peabody Properties Principal and CEO Karen Fish-Will said, "What a great honor for Martha to receive this outpouring of gratitude and support from the residents she served. We add our gratitude for her wonderful service and the mentoring that she provided here at Peabody Properties."Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 10,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit www.peabodyproperties.com.