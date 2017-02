Markham woman receives the most coveted home staging award

Professional Home Stager of the Year Canada - occupied category

Luxury Vacant Staging

Contact

Shell Broadnax 888-201-8687 x 1

Monica Stanciu 416-912-6734

416-912-6734

***@staged2sell.ca Shell Broadnax 888-201-8687 x 1Monica Stanciu 416-912-6734416-912-6734

End

-- Contact: Shell Brodnax888-201-8687 x 1Markham, Ontario Canada - February 09, 2017, a Markham business woman, founder of Staged 2 Sell Solutions Inc. and a member of the Real Estate Staging Association, the trade association for professional real estate stagers and re-designers was named astheMonica Stanciu operatesand has been a professional real estate staging consultant since 2007. Monica Stanciu' s company, services the Toronto- GTA area.In support of our ever-growing industry, we are pleased to announce that Real Estate Staging Association®(RESA®) is recognizing leaders within the staging industry for their outstanding contributions and personal accomplishments.Monica Stanciu, founder of Staged 2 Sell Solutions, said "I am deeply humbled and honored for being chosen from so many talented stagers across Canada as the recipient of this prestigious award. This award is a source of great pride to our company, as it shows our dedication to providing the highest level of professionalism and service to our clients. Being the recipient of this award for the 4time comes with a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I will continue to educate home sellers and real estate agents on the value home staging brings when selling a property"."I am so excited to honor Monica Stanciu with this award. Every year the bar is raised and professionals like Monica Stanciu deserve the accolades. All of the winners in all categories can be seen at www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com ", said Shell Brodnax, President/CEO Real Estate Staging Association.The Real Estate Staging Association®(RESA®) is the trade association for professional real estate stagers and redesigners For more information on the real estate staging and the convention visit www.RESAConvention.com , for more information about the awards please visit www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com For more information about real estate staging, or to find a professional stager or redesigner call 800-201-8687 and speak with Shell Brodnax, or visit the RESA® Web site at www.RealEstateStagingAssociation.comStaged 2 Sell Solutions Inc., a company that specializes in Home Staging and Interior Decorating, has helped selling over 1 Billion worth of real estate. Staged 2 Sell Solutions Inc. has been serving clients in the Toronto-GTA area for more than 10 years. The company offers a variety of services including: luxury staging, staging for vacant or occupied properties, home staging consultations, furniture rental, professional organizing, downsizing and interior decorating services. For information about the company, its partners and services call 416-912-6734 or visit the company site at www.staged2sell.ca