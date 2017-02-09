News By Tag
Markham woman receives the most coveted home staging award
Professional Home Stager of the Year Canada - occupied category
Local Markham Woman Receives Prestigious Award from the Real Estate Staging Association
Markham, Ontario Canada - February 09, 2017 Monica Stanciu, a Markham business woman, founder of Staged 2 Sell Solutions Inc. and a member of the Real Estate Staging Association, the trade association for professional real estate stagers and re-designers was named asthe
2017 RESA Professional Stager of the Year - Canada.
Monica Stanciu operates Staged 2 Sell Solutions Inc. and has been a professional real estate staging consultant since 2007. Monica Stanciu' s company, services the Toronto- GTA area.
In support of our ever-growing industry, we are pleased to announce that Real Estate Staging Association®
Monica Stanciu, founder of Staged 2 Sell Solutions, said "I am deeply humbled and honored for being chosen from so many talented stagers across Canada as the recipient of this prestigious award. This award is a source of great pride to our company, as it shows our dedication to providing the highest level of professionalism and service to our clients. Being the recipient of this award for the 4th time comes with a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I will continue to educate home sellers and real estate agents on the value home staging brings when selling a property".
"I am so excited to honor Monica Stanciu with this award. Every year the bar is raised and professionals like Monica Stanciu deserve the accolades. All of the winners in all categories can be seen at www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com", said Shell Brodnax, President/CEO Real Estate Staging Association.
About The Real Estate Staging Association®
The Real Estate Staging Association®
About Staged 2 Sell Solutions Inc.
Staged 2 Sell Solutions Inc., a company that specializes in Home Staging and Interior Decorating, has helped selling over 1 Billion worth of real estate. Staged 2 Sell Solutions Inc. has been serving clients in the Toronto-GTA area for more than 10 years. The company offers a variety of services including: luxury staging, staging for vacant or occupied properties, home staging consultations, furniture rental, professional organizing, downsizing and interior decorating services. For information about the company, its partners and services call 416-912-6734 or visit the company site at www.staged2sell.ca
Shell Broadnax 888-201-8687 x 1
Monica Stanciu 416-912-6734
416-912-6734
***@staged2sell.ca
