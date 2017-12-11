South Nassau Receives $1 Million Donation from Feil Family Foundation

The Feil family has gifted more than $5 million to South Nassau in the past several years. This includes a $3 million donation in the spring of 2011 that supported the continued growth and expansion of the hospital's existing Gertrude

-- The Louis Feil Charitable Lead Annuity Trust has made a $1 million donation to South Nassau Communities Hospital that will help establish a new, expanded Cancer Center at the hospital's main campus in Oceanside. Currently, cancer services are spread over several different sites on the South Shore, making diagnosis and treatment services logistically challenging at times for patients."We have an excellent cancer team right here on the South Shore and this donation will help us serve cancer patients even better," said Richard J. Murphy, President and CEO at South Nassau. "The Feil family has been extremely generous to South Nassau over the years and, once again, they have come forward with a donation that will allow us to advance our mission to improve care."The Feil family has gifted more than $5 million to South Nassau in the past several years. This includes a $3 million donation to South Nassau in the spring of 2011that supported the continued growth and expansion of the hospital's existinglocated in Valley Stream."South Nassau is the Feil family's community hospital and we remain committed to supporting its mission of providing quality healthcare services to the South Shore communities of Nassau County," said Mr. Jeffrey J. Feil. "The hospital's plan to consolidate cancer services in one place at the main hospital in Oceanside is a good one that will advance patient care."Mr. Feil, his sisters, and their families, including their parents, the late Gertrude and Louis, have been lifelong residents of Rockville Centre, NY. Feil serves as President & CEO of The Feil Organization, a family-owned real estate investment, development and management company based in New York, NY.The Feil family set aside part of the donation to support the hiring of a part-time behavioral health counselor to work with the social services staff at the Barry & Florence Freidberg Jewish Community Center in Oceanside.This new partnership between the Jewish Community Center and the hospital will help advance a joint goal of giving residents the information and education they need to stay healthy and avoid costly hospital visits. A part of the hospital's 'population health' initiative, the counselor will assist community center patrons navigate the health care system and advance programs that emphasis healthy living habits.