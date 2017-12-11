Hoag Recognized for Heart Care and Obstetrics by Women's Choice Award ®

End

-- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian today announced it has received the 2017 Women's Choice Awardas one of America's Best Hospitals for Heart Care and Obstetrics. This is the fourth consecutive year (2014 - 2017) that Hoag has received these awards in Heart Care and Obstetrics."Receiving recognition as one of America's Best Hospitals for Heart Care and Obstetrics byis an incredible honor," said Robert T. Braithwaite, president and CEO of Hoag. "Our commitment to providing an unsurpassed level of personalized care to the community we serve starts with the dedicated physicians, nurses and staff on our team, and we are proud to know that our patients experience that when they come to Hoag."This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country's best health care institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence, and what women say they want from a hospital."It speaks volumes to receive such a prestigious award based in part on feedback from our female patients," said Allyson M. Brooks, M.D., chief quality officer at Hoag, and the Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair, Hoag Women's Health Institute. "Recognizing the special health care needs of women throughout their lives, Hoag delivers specialized care for women of all ages and life stages."The America's Best Hospitals scoring process is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women's healthcare preferences."Our award gives a woman the confidence that her choice of a hospital will be the best in terms of quality care and patient safety for her and her family's health care needs. We honor Hoag for being named and recognized as one of America's Best Hospitals for Heart Care and Obstetrics,"said Delia Passi, Founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award.Hoag is an approximately $1 billion nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 29,000 inpatients and 305,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to seven health centers and ten urgent care centers. Hoag is a designated Magnethospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes five institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, which consists of an orthopedic hospital and two ambulatory surgical centers. In 2013, Hoag entered into an alliance with St. Joseph Health to further expand health care services in the Orange County community, known as St. Joseph Hoag Health. Hoag has been named one of the Best Regional Hospitals in the 2016 - 2017, andnamed Hoag as one of the 2016 "100 Great Hospitals in America" – a designation Hoag has received four times. National Research Corporation has endorsed Hoag as Orange County's most preferred hospital for the past 20 consecutive years and, for an unprecedented 21 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county's best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.The Women's Choice Award® sets the standard for helping women make smart choices through education, empowerment, and validation. Awards are determined by evidence-based research and identify the brands, products and services most recommended and trusted by women. Visit www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.