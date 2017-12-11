News By Tag
Dr. Bleyzer has earned Diplomate status in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists
ICOI is both the world's largest implant organization and its largest provider of continuing implant education. To apply for the level of Diplomate, an ICOI member must place or restore dental implants and meet seven different requirements. These requirements include having multiple successful cases and hundreds of hours of continuing education, and evidence that the applicant has engaged the oral implantologist community by authoring articles or leading presentations. Dr. Bleyzer far exceeds the NYS educational requirements typically taking in one month more CE hours than is required for an entire year.
By being awarded this honor, Dr. Bleyzer has shown his dedication to providing his patients with the best dental implant care possible through continuing his implant education and constantly improving his dental knowledge.
For information about Thiells Dentist visit thiellsdentist.com.
Michael V. Bleyzer, DDS
***@officite.com
