 
News By Tag
* Dentist
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pomona
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Dr. Bleyzer has earned Diplomate status in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists

 
POMONA, N.Y. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Michael Bleyzer of Thiells Dentist is proud to announce that he has been awarded the status of ICOI Diplomate. This is the highest standing within the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

ICOI is both the world's largest implant organization and its largest provider of continuing implant education. To apply for the level of Diplomate, an ICOI member must place or restore dental implants and meet seven different requirements. These requirements include having multiple successful cases and hundreds of hours of continuing education, and evidence that the applicant has engaged the oral implantologist community by authoring articles or leading presentations. Dr. Bleyzer far exceeds the NYS educational requirements typically taking in one month more CE hours than is required for an entire year.

By being awarded this honor, Dr. Bleyzer has shown his dedication to providing his patients with the best dental implant care possible through continuing his implant education and constantly improving his dental knowledge.

For information about Thiells Dentist visit thiellsdentist.com.

Contact
Michael V. Bleyzer, DDS
***@officite.com
End
Source:Thiells Dentist
Email:***@officite.com Email Verified
Tags:Dentist, Health
Industry:Health
Location:Pomona - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Officite News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share