Destiny Designer's University is pleased to announce Dr. Stacie NC Grant's book signing
'Action Action Despite The Distraction 7 Life Lessons To Thrive & Live Your Destiny Now!!!'
February 11th 2017
Valley Stream, NY, USA-Destiny Designer's University is pleased to announce Dr. Stacie NC Grant's book signing event at the Rebirth Christian Book Store in Valley Stream, NY on Saturday February 11th, 2017 from 1pm-4pm EST. Guests are invited to join Dr. Grant for an evening of ACTION, through intimate conversations, an exclusive coaching class led by the author, and the chance to have your ACTION book signed by Dr. Grant the same evening.
International speaker, author, trainer, human relations expert and mistress-of-
Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant ignites her audiences with her captivating smile, intoxicating humor and boundless energy. For the past 20 years, Dr. Stacie has been a highly sought after. She is known in the literary world for her recent released Action Action Despite the Distraction;
For more information or to interview Dr. Stacie NC Grant, visit our website at www.ActionActionBook.com or e-mail us @ booking@DestinyDesignersUniversity.com
Contact
Destiny Designers University
USA
***@destinydesignersuniversity.com
