'Action Action Despite The Distraction 7 Life Lessons To Thrive & Live Your Destiny Now!!!'

Destiny Designers University

Destiny Designers University

---Destiny Designer's University is pleased to announce Dr. Stacie NC Grant's book signing event at the Rebirth Christian Book Store in Valley Stream, NY on Saturday February 112017 from 1pm-4pm EST. Guests are invited to join Dr. Grant for an evening of ACTION, through intimate conversations, an exclusive coaching class led by the author, and the chance to have your ACTION book signed by Dr. Grant the same evening.International speaker, author, trainer, human relations expert and mistress-of-ceremonies Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant is living her divine calling to LEAD, TEACH and INSPIRE a movement of Faithpreneurs to live their DESTINY NOW! She founded DESTINY DESIGNERS UNIVERSITY®, "A CLASSROOM WITHOUT BORDERS; WHERE WE GRADUATE TO THE NEXT BEST VERSION OF OURSELVES BY TURNING INSPIRATION INTO RESULTS!" This multi-media platform provides training in the areas Life Skills, Personal Growth, Leadership and Presentation Skills; with a focus on a work readiness and an entrepreneur success curriculum.Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant ignites her audiences with her captivating smile, intoxicating humor and boundless energy. For the past 20 years, Dr. Stacie has been a highly sought after. She is known in the literary world for her recent releasedan amazon Best selling author, best selling book and Amazon.Com best selling book. Guests to the signing have the opportunity to speak to the author exclusively.###For more information or to interview Dr. Stacie NC Grant, visit our website at www.ActionActionBook.com or e-mail us @ booking@DestinyDesignersUniversity.com