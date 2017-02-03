Country(s)
Motor Werks Welcomes New Jaguar Hoffman Estates Store to the Family
The new Jaguar dealership brings the British brand's signature style and performance to the Chicagoland area.
Jaguar Hoffman Estates becomes the ninth franchise under the Motor Werks umbrella, and it will join Land Rover Hoffman Estates at 1051 W. Higgins Rd. in Hoffman Estates. Land Rover and Jaguar are sister brands owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, so the pairing is appropriate.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer one of the world's most distinguished automotive brands to our customers," said Mick Austin, Managing Director of Motor Werks Auto Group. "The name 'Jaguar' is synonymous with world-class luxury, exceptional performance, and breakthrough design. It's quite an honor for us."
Jaguar Hoffman Estates will offer the entire lineup of new Jaguar models including the Jaguar XJ, XF, and XE luxury sedans, as well as the F-TYPE sports car, and the F-PACE SUV. Jaguar Hoffman Estates will also offer a full suite of maintenance, repair, parts, and accessories services for drivers in the Chicagoland area. Jaguar Hoffman Estates is now open for business in Hoffman Estates, as of January 2017.
Motor Werks has been the destination of choice for Chicagoland automotive shoppers looking for a premium buying experience. With nine franchises, five locations, and over 2,000 new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from, Motor Werks provides the level of selection and service that drivers want.
With modern showrooms and maintenance facilities, Motor Werks customers can take advantage of perks like WiFi, premium beverages and snacks, and unlimited complimentary washes at either of their two Wash Werks luxury auto spas with every purchase. To learn more about the Motor Werks Auto Group, visit www.motorwerks.com.
Anyone in the Chicago area who wants to visit the latest Motor Werks dealership, Jaguar Hoffman Estates, can stop by the new dealership at 1051 W. Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates to test drive the latest Jaguar models.
