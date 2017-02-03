 
February 2017





Beat the Rush: Order your Valentine's Day Flowers, at Sharon's Flower Shop, Killeen, Today

Our designers and staff are ready to help you choose the perfect bouquet for your Valentine!
 
 
Order your Valentine's Day arrangements TODAY!
FORT HOOD, Texas - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Shower your Valentines by having one of our beautiful bouquets delivered to them on the job Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Sharon's Flower Shop, located at 104 W Elms Road has an assortment of flowers, vases and colors for you to choose from.

Send a dozen of our fresh cut roses for just $74.95 plus tax and delivery. Choose from a vase arrangement or a presentation-style wrap. Get 2-Dozen Roses for $129.95!

Want more than roses, add in lilies, calla lilies, stargazers or let us create a custom design just for your Valentine.

Sharon's Flower Shop delivers to Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood and some parts of Copperas Cove and Nolanville. Want to know if we deliver to your area, call us at (254) 690-4005, and one of our team members will take care of you.

Our normal store hours are Mondays-Fridays: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. We will be opened extended hours Feb. 10-Feb. 14. Call or stop by and schedule your delivery today.

Check out our work on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SharonsFlowerShopKilleen/

Shop with us online at www.sharonsflowershop.net

Media Contact
Sharon's Flower Shop
104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Killeen Texas
2546904005
***@sharonsflowershop.net
