Beat the Rush: Order your Valentine's Day Flowers, at Sharon's Flower Shop, Killeen, Today
Our designers and staff are ready to help you choose the perfect bouquet for your Valentine!
Sharon's Flower Shop, located at 104 W Elms Road has an assortment of flowers, vases and colors for you to choose from.
Send a dozen of our fresh cut roses for just $74.95 plus tax and delivery. Choose from a vase arrangement or a presentation-
Want more than roses, add in lilies, calla lilies, stargazers or let us create a custom design just for your Valentine.
Sharon's Flower Shop delivers to Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood and some parts of Copperas Cove and Nolanville. Want to know if we deliver to your area, call us at (254) 690-4005, and one of our team members will take care of you.
Our normal store hours are Mondays-Fridays:
Check out our work on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/
Shop with us online at www.sharonsflowershop.net
Sharon's Flower Shop
104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Killeen Texas
2546904005
***@sharonsflowershop.net
