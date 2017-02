Ring Power Lift Trucks Receives Industry Awards for Excellence

DOEAward

End

-- For the second consecutive year, Ring Power Lift Trucks, Florida's premier material handling equipment and forklift dealer, earned Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift of America's (MCFA) prestigious Dealer of Excellence award."This award recognizes our commitment to providing the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction in parts, service and sales operations,"said Ring Power Lift Trucks VP, General Manager, Robert Burkhead. We're thrilled to receive this prestigious honor."MCFA utilized customer feedback, market share measurements and several support measurements to determine this year's Dealer of Excellence winners. Customer satisfaction and employee training were given the most weight.In addition to the Dealer of Excellence award, Kalmar recently named Ring Power Lift Trucks as a Premier Partner, for a second consecutive year. Like the Dealer of Excellence award, the Premier Partner status is based on sales volume, market share, customer satisfaction and training metrics.About Ring Power Lift TrucksRing Power Lift Trucks is the forklift and material handling division of Ring Power Corporation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Additional offices service Pompano Beach, Miami, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Ocala and Tallahassee. For more information on Ring Power Lift Trucks, visit http://lifttrucks.ringpower.com