Ring Power Lift Trucks Receives Industry Awards for Excellence
"This award recognizes our commitment to providing the highest levels of customer service and satisfaction in parts, service and sales operations,"
MCFA utilized customer feedback, market share measurements and several support measurements to determine this year's Dealer of Excellence winners. Customer satisfaction and employee training were given the most weight.
In addition to the Dealer of Excellence award, Kalmar recently named Ring Power Lift Trucks as a Premier Partner, for a second consecutive year. Like the Dealer of Excellence award, the Premier Partner status is based on sales volume, market share, customer satisfaction and training metrics.
About Ring Power Lift Trucks
Ring Power Lift Trucks is the forklift and material handling division of Ring Power Corporation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Additional offices service Pompano Beach, Miami, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Ocala and Tallahassee. For more information on Ring Power Lift Trucks, visit http://lifttrucks.ringpower.com.
Mark Pearson
***@ringpower.com
