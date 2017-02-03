 
Industry News





Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller

 
 
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) hosts breakfast meeting on Friday, February 17th, 7 – 9:00 am, at the Wisconsin Club, 900 W Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wis. Presentation is "More Than Just Multiples: What Buyers & Sellers Should Know When Considering a Transaction." A plated breakfast will be served.

The meeting keynote is Joe Froehlich, who is managing director at TKO Miller. Froehlich will talk about whether you're thinking of an exit strategy and are looking to sell your business, or if you're looking to acquire a business, there are specific items that need to be checked off to make sure the deal works to everyone's satisfaction – especially yours. TKO Miller professionals are seasoned experts in mergers and acquisitions consulting.

Steve Kohlmann, Executive Director of IBAW, said, "Joe Froehlich will provide key takeaways regardless of which side of the business transaction you're on." To register for the February 17th program, go to www.IBAW.com.

The mission of the IBAW is to advance business prosperity through insightful programming, executive networking, and member-driven public policy and advocacy. IBAW membership encompasses manufacturing, service, distribution, healthcare, technology, financial, consulting and others. A statewide, non-profit association, IBAW members and sponsors employ thousands of Wisconsin workers.

Since 1973, the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (IBAW) was formed for small business owners to engage in conversation relating to legislation which impacts the bottom-line costs of businesses throughout the state of Wisconsin. IBAW is a venue for high level CEOs, CFOs, COOs, other upper management and entrepreneurs to network, exchange business ideas, and become educated and involved on issues which impact their business.

For additional information, contact Steve Kohlmann, IBAW Executive Director, via email at IBAWOffice@gmail.com

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Independent Business Association of Wisconsin
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Click to Share