Long Island Pet Expo returns March 10 - March 12, 2017!
Pet Friendly, Kid Friendly and New Acts added to the LI Pet Expo this year!
The show is also pet friendly, pet owners can bring their own leashed and well-behaved pets with them to also enjoy the show. Pet parents can shop throughout the expo at over 100 vendor booths, meet adoptable pets, learn from veterinarians and groomers, and see many new pet products to the market.
NEW this year adult attendees can purchase a Weekend Pass for only $20 online, ahead of the show. This will be for repeat admission to the show Friday – Sunday for adults.
In addition, there are new pet entertaining acts and features added to this years show. Features this year include:
· NEW! Rabbit Hopping, Guinea Pig Agility! Rabbit Hopping,it's not the bunny hop you're thinking of – but talented rabbits who love to jump!Guinea Pit Agility? Move over border collies there's a new agility in town! Allikatt's Bunnies will present an agility demo of rabbits hopping and guinea pig agility all weekend – and there is even a seminar so you can learn how to get involved in this sport with your own hare.
· TICA Championship Cat Show – for cat lovers who have never been to a cat show, this is a purrific way to see all different breeds of cats up close! TICA cat show returns for the 2nd year to the expo on Saturday and Sunday only.
· Dancing Dogs –Forget about DWTS! It's Dancing With Your Dogs! Diana Frohman and her Golden Retrievers will be dancing the weekend away with their Dancing with your Dog performances at the Pet Expo. It is a wonderful display of communication and relationship between dog and handler, set to music.
· Dachshund Derby Returns! – Weiner race anyone? Due to popular demand the Long Island Dachshund Derby will be back this year both Saturday & Sunday at the expo 1pm to 3pm both days. Competitors will race head-to-head to find out who is the fastest Dachshund on the Island.
· Rainforest Reptile Show – Kids interested in reptiles? This isan exciting, fascinating adventure through the rare and endangered reptile world! Many exotic reptiles will be at the show, including alligators, snakes, lizards, turtles and more. Reptile and wildlife experts talking about all kinds of our scaly reptilian friends.
· Schutzhund Demonstration - Maximum K9 Service will be doing a Schutzhund demonstration which will include obedience, dumbbell retrieval, tracking, protection work and a detection demonstration
· Dog Agility – Interested in learning about agility with your dog? Doggie U K9 Academy will be doing dog agility demos all weekend in the main show ring!
· Long Island Parrot Society -if you are a feathered friend enthusiast, you want to be sure to see the LIPS attraction at the show! Learn about parrots of a kinds, how to care for them and their experts will help you decide what bird would suit your home best as a pet.
· Adoptable Pets – many local Long Island rescue groups will be there with adoptable pets. Perfect time to find a furry new friend to add to your family. Nearly 100 pets get adopted at the show every year!
"We are always excited to host the LI Pet Expo as Long Island is our home and it is wonderful to bring our show again to Suffolk Community College in Brentwood for the 8th year! We expect over 12,000 people and many pets to enjoy the weekend event – and we are excited to once again bring new entertainment, educational exhibits, exotic pets, local animal rescue groups and tons of shopping of new pet items for pet parents to learn about," said show organizer Karen Garetano of Family Pet Shows.
Attendees can also participate with their purebred dogs in the Parade of Breeds taking place on Saturday at 4pm. To participate in the Parade of Breeds attendees can call (631) 423-0620 or email Karen@FamilyPetShows.com to register.
Ticket prices are $12 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under (accept Friday night) and kids 3 and under free. Discounted tickets can also be purchased online on the website, as well as the weekend pass for adults. Friday night is 'Family Night' where kids 12 and under are admitted for free! For more information about the Long Island Pet Expo go to www.FamilyPetShows.com (http://www.longislandpetexpo.com/
