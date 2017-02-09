 
News By Tag
* Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman
* Jeff Golden
* Bankruptcy Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Costa Mesa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Jeff Golden Participates in the American College of Bankruptcy LawMeet® Competition

 
 
Jeff Golden
Jeff Golden
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman
* Jeff Golden
* Bankruptcy Law

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Costa Mesa - California - US

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Twelve teams competed in the day-long American College of Bankruptcy LawMeet® Competition hosted by the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, and co-sponsored by LawMeets and the American College of Bankruptcy on January 28, 2017.

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP Partner Jeffrey Golden served as a mentor for the competition. Golden is a Receiver, Bankruptcy Trustee and Examiner. He is a founding partner of Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP and serves as a expert witness in federal and state criminal and civil matters. Golden concentrates his practice in the areas of complex bankruptcy litigation, business reorganizations, and commercial litigation in the state and federal courts.  He is available to mediate bankruptcy controversies and other commercial disputes.

LawMeets® was founded in 2010 by Drexel University law professor Karl Okamoto as a way to deliver practical skills exercises to law students interested in transactional law. He organized the first Transactional LawMeet, with 11 participating teams, in 2010. This year, LawMeets organized the 8thth Annual Transactional LawMeet®, with 84 participating teams. In 2011, LawMeets added the Intellectual Property LawMeet®, and most recently in 2016 the Startup LawMeet® competition. In addition to hosting competitions for law students, LawMeets creates practical skills exercises for law professors that are delivered via an online platform.

The American College of Bankruptcy is an invitation-only honorary association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals. The College has approximately 900 active Fellows, including attorneys, judges, trustees, accountants, turnaround consultants, law professors, government officials and others who work in the bankruptcy and insolvency community in the U.S and around the world. This negotiation competition was developed as part of the College's commitment to advancing legal education and professionalism in the bankruptcy field; it was first presented in 2013 and conducted biennially since then, in partnership with LawMeets beginning in 2015.

About Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP

Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP combines the sophistication, experience and scholastic excellence of a large law firm with the efficient, high-energy, hands-on attitude and focus of a highly specialized boutique. More information can be found at http://www.lwgfllp.com/

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman LLP
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Tags:Lobel Weiland Golden Friedman, Jeff Golden, Bankruptcy Law
Industry:Legal
Location:Costa Mesa - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017
SaraSource News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share