Monsoon Inc has been acquired. New CEO
David brings to Monsoon over two decades of experience in building and growing successful SaaS businesses using an approach of customer-centric innovation. He was the founding CEO and later Chairman of Jive, where he grew the company from its inception as a small open source project to a $60M, pre-IPO company. He has since worked as a strategic advisor to hundreds of SaaS companies and served for several years as a Board Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.
"The multi-channel ecommerce market is ripe for innovation. Customers need a new experience designed around how they sell their products today" said Hersh. "Monsoon is in the perfect position to seize this opportunity with a passionate customer base, deep industry knowledge, talented people, and a dedication to technology innovation. The company is well positioned to leverage its history while capitalizing on key technology trends to take the lead in this market and define the new standard for how products are sold online."
Additionally, Monsoon is adding two new executives. Matt Wilkinson will be joining as Chief Product Officer and Michael Maloney will be returning to Monsoon as the new Head of Sales.
