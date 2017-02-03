

SyFy Novel Offers Humorous Explanation for Trump, Greed, Authoritarianism In "Groganzola! Princess Noodle Head and the Sex Zombies from Earth", author Ard Falten wraps a timely science fiction comedy around a theory blaming centuries of authoritarianism on an ancient conspiracy to divert reproductive energy to the wrong side of the brain. nogroganzola.com CHICAGO - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The story is set in a dystopian near-future America ruled by talk radio and a Trump-like president.



Earth suffers from a bad case of ' demanding reproductive energy is stolen from the emotional, creative side of the brain by the logical, mathematical side. The condition has rendered humans incapable of preventing self-destruction by war and global warming. The symptoms are worse in men and can be temporarily relieved with cannabis.



When an alien mission to save Earth goes badly, an intergalactic repairman named Yayo is marooned in New Mexico searching for a broken alien monolith. Hot-headed Lulu finds the super-tool he needs to locate it and discovers that it's also a ray gun that makes sex zombies. When the king of talk radio deports her parents to Mexico she wants revenge and uses it to terrorize his radio stations. Enraged, he accuses Lulu of being a witch and promises to bring back public exorcisms when she's caught. Yayo notices.



If Yayo gets to Lulu first he could end civilization as we know it, a mysterious monk warns the president as he uses a model of the president's brain and a horny stallion to explain the secret of authoritarian power.



When the stallion gets into the side of the brain for numbers it craves more, bigger, faster - fueling greed. And where logic is done, the impatient horny stallion treats thinking like unwanted foreplay. It wants quick, easy answers and certainty. The irrational need for certainty turns everyday uncertainty into stress and fear. Certainty becomes more important than truth, explains the monk, and that is why leaders must be decisive, certain, and never wrong. They excel at denying reality and judging the world in simple black and white. They use order and quick, easy answers to reduce uncertainty and satisfy the horny stallions in their followers' brains.



When Lulu and Yayo rescue each other he explains the cause of groganzola - humans have been learning sex with the wrong hand. Their only hope is to use the monolith to fix the faulty wiring in the human brain. Alien hunters and the Air Force race to stop them.



If they succeed, the monk warns, uncertainty will stimulate imagination instead of fear, Earth's ancient power structures will collapse, and women will become equal with men.



Source : nogroganzola.com


